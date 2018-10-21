A pair of key Dolphins defenders will play against the Lions. DeVante Parker will not

The following players are inactive for Sunday’s game between the Miami Dolphins and Detroit Lions.





DOLPHINS: QB Ryan Tannehill, WR DeVante Parker, S Maurice Smith, DE Jonathan Woodard, T Sam Young, TE A.J. Derby, DE Charles Harris.

LIONS: OL Andrew Donnal, WR Brandon Powell, CB Lenzy Pipkins, DE Ezekiel Ansah, RB Theo Riddick, DE Kerry Hyder, G Joe Dahl.

WHAT IT MEANS: As the Dolphins prepare for their second consecutive game with Brock Osweiler at quarterback, they received a couple key reinforcements on defense in defensive lineman Cam Wake and cornerback Bobby McCain, both of whom had missed the last two games. The defensive end depth is still relatively bare, though, with just four players at the position active in Wake, Andre Branch, Robert Quinn and Cameron Malveaux. Receiver Meanwhile, DeVante Parker, who played just four snaps last week and in just two games overall this year, is inactive once again despite being a full participant in practice this week. Three of the Dolphins’ last seven first-round picks are inactive this week.

For the Lions, starting defensive end Ezekiel Ansah continues to be out as he nurses a shoulder injury. He has played in one game this year.