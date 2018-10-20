Teams reaching out to Dolphins about DeVante Parker

The Dolphins have spoken to multiple teams about a trade involving receiver DeVante Parker but are not actively shopping him and would be fine keeping him, team sources told The Miami Herald.
The Dolphins have told teams that it would take a third-round pick to trade him, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported Saturday.
Jimmy Gould, Parker’s agent, said by phone Saturday that he has not spoken to the Dolphins about a trade.
The Dolphins listed Parker as questionable for Sunday’s Detroit game because of a quadriceps injury and coach Adam Gase was non-committal on Friday about whether Parker would play.
“DeVante is completely healthy and needs to be out there playing and I am not OK with the view he’s being held back because of injury,” Gould said. “Based on the fact he was a full participant in practice all week, why would he not be playing?”
Gould was not pleased that Parker played only four snaps last Sunday against Chicago.
Asked if he has spoken to the Dolphins about whether it might be in the best interests of both parties for Parker to get a fresh start elsewhere, Gould said: “No. I have had no discussions about that.”
Asked if he has asked for a trade on behalf of Parker, Gould said no “but I want him out there playing because he’s healthy and can contribute.”
The Dolphins must make a decision by early March – five days before the start of the new league year - whether to guarantee his $9.3 million salary for next season. If the Dolphins don’t guarantee that, he would become an unrestricted free agent.
Parker, selected 14th overall in the 2015 draft, has 141 receptions for 1948 yards and eight touchdown receptions in his career.
Parker, who has two catches for 40 yards this season, missed the first two games with a broken finger sustained in a training camp practice, then played in one, then missed two because of the quadriceps injury and then played briefly against Chicago.
