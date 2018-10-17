Ryan Tannehill practiced Wednesday. And so did a bunch of other key players.

All eyes were on quarterback Ryan Tannehill as the Dolphins returned to practice Wednesday.

Here’s what the assembled media saw during the portion they were allowed to watch:

Tannehill, who has an injured throwing shoulder, dressed and did some work, but did not throw a pass.

He went through handoff drills, but when passing reps came up, he held onto the football after dropping back.

The Dolphins are hoping Tannehill heals through rest and will continue to monitor his progress throughout the week.

With Tannehill limited, Brock Osweiler was expected to take first-team reps. The Dolphins will make Osweiler available to reporters Wednesday, but not Tannehill.

That’s just the start of a newsy day.

Also to emerge from practice:

▪ Defensive end Cameron Wake and cornerback Bobby McCain both practiced after missing the past two games. McCain is expected to play Sunday against the Lions. It is believed Wake worked for the first time since undergoing arthroscopic knee surgery.

▪ Defensive ends Jonathan Woodard (concussion) and Charles Harris (calf) both missed practice, putting their availability for the Lions game in doubt. Wide receiver Danny Amendola also sat out Wednesday, his normal veteran rest day.

▪ The Dolphins have decided on their two IR-return players for the season: linebacker Mike Hull and offensive lineman Jake Brendel. Both practiced Wednesday, the first day allowed by the league. They must miss the next two games but are available to play after that. By designating those two players to return, the Dolphins ensured that every other player on injured reserve — including linebacker Chase Allen, put on that list Wednesday — will not play again this season.