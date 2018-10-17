Tape review: The good, the bad, the beautiful of Miami Dolphins victory over Chicago Bears

The tape study of the Miami Dolphins 31-28 overtime victory over the Chicago Bears is going to be all about great plays for your team, right?
Well, sort of.
There was definitely a lot that went right for the Dolphins on Sunday. But the fan who saw this game through a prism of realism understands some things went poorly. And that stuff needs to get cleaned up.
So we’re going to get to both good and bad.
Let’s begin with some good defensive tackle play. Vincent Taylor has made a leap in his second NFL season.
There’s no doubt about that.
He has factored in games with his run stopping, his special teams play, and on Sunday he factored with his pass rush.
Taylor uses incredible quickness to leave Chicago guard Kyle Long in his wake. And then he uses impressive speed to run down quarterback Mitch Trubisky.
Taylor is listed at 306 pounds. Trubisky is listed at 222.
We should never forget that despite rules intended to increase player safety, professional football remains a violent sport.
And we see that below.
Dolphins defensive end Jonathan Woodard begins this week of practice in the concussion protocol. I think you can understand why.
The Dolphins not had Woodard, Andre Branch and Cameron Malveaux aside from Robert Quinn available for this game. Charles Harris, who missed last week’s game because he tweaked a calf on the last play of Friday’s practice, will also require monitoring on this week’s injury report.
The Dolphins secondary had an inconsistent day on Sunday. Torry McTyer had a nice play on a bubble screen but eventually was benched in favor of Cordrea Tankersley because of coverage issues.
Safety T.J. McDonald saved a touchdown early in the game when he intercepted Trubisky in the end zone.
But on this play ...
McDonald was late getting over and it left Anthony Miller wide open for a 29 yard touchdown.
A couple of observations:
It would have been nice for linebacker Raekwon McMillan to get deeper in his drop and he didn’t because of the fake blitzing he did at the line of scrimmage.
But I see this ultimately as McDonald’s play. And the distressing thing about it is Trubisky never really looked the safety off.
Once the Bears quarterback looked at Miller, he stayed with him until he threw it to him. McDonald should have read Trubisky’s eyes and protected the deep middle of the field well enough to contest the throw.
How about some offense?
Here you go ...
The video speaks for itself in that the protection was not exactly perfect but it was solid.
And I mention how Kenyan Drake could have done better. Looking at it a couple of more times, it would have been nice if left guard Ted Larsen did more than simply push a defender who is already engaged with a teammate.
If Larsen turns his head, he might have been able to help Drake.
I showed you in the previous blog post (which you should gobble up like pancakes) that Osweiler did a lot of dinking and dunking. And it was Tom Brady-like.
It was that because Miami’s playmakers turned the otherwise routine throws into big plays.
So how do you turn a four-yard pass into a 75-yard TD? Watch ...
Wilson has four TDs in six games. He also threw a 52-yard TD pass this season.
Albert Wilson has factored in five of Miami’s 16 TDs (31 percent) through four games this season.
I love this next play. It’s the two-point conversion that tied the game at 21 points apiece in the fourth quarter.
I love it because so many things went wrong. And it still ended up right.
Interesting nugget: Brock Osweiler, a career backup except for that one season in Houston, said after the game he’s repped this play maybe 500 times during his career.
But only in his head.
He said he’s never actually practiced this play. Not in a walkthrough. Not in practice. Never.
This was his first time he tried executing this play. And coach Adam Gase said he’s never seen the football end up in the hands of the No. 3 option.
It was a Dolphins day, folks.
Comments