The Miami Dolphins lose another defensive player to a season-ending injury

The Dolphins have lost a fourth player to a season-ending injury.

Linebacker Chase Allen was placed on injured reserve with a foot injury that has worsened recently, according to a source. He played one defensive snap on Sunday against Chicago.

The Dolphins promoted safety Maurice Smith to fill Allen’s spot on the 53-man roster.

Smith was released on Monday to make room for offensive tackle Sam Young, who returned to the team two days after being released.

Allen isn’t yet sure if surgery will be required, according to a source.

Allen played well in preseason and had emerged as Miami’s No. 4 linebacker.

Without him, Stephone Anthony and Martrell Spaight will be the team’s backup linebackers behind Kiko Alonso, Raekwon McMillan and Jerome Baker.

Allen had three tackles in five games this season and 40 in 16 games last season, including four starts.

Allen joins center Daniel Kilgore, guard Josh Sitton, center Jake Brendel, defensive lineman William Hayes and linebacker Mike Hull on injured reserve.

NFL teams can take two players off injured reserve after they sit out eight weeks, and Brendel and Hull are possibilities for that this season.