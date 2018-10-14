The Dolphins’ line did the impossible Sunday: Turn Khalil Mack into just a guy

In a span of a week, the Dolphins’ offensive line went from looking like one of the league’s worst to one of their best.

It was a heroic performance Sunday against Khalil Mack and the scary Bears defense, perhaps the premier pressure units in football.

But Brock Osweiler, who started in place of injured Ryan Tannehill, was barely touched.

Zero Bears sacks.

Four quarterback hits.

Just one tackle for loss.

As a result, the Dolphins’ offense may have had its best game under Adam Gase. Miami went for 541 yards, including 161 on the ground. The Dolphins averaged 5.2 yards per carry. Frank Gore went over 100 yards for the 46th time in his career.

And much of the credit goes to Miami’s two tackles — Laremy Tunsil and Ja’Wuan James.

They, with a bit of help, completely erased Mack from the game. The Bears superstar had just two tackles and made little impact on the game.

“We wanted to get a lot of people on him,” James said. “We had a lot of tight ends helping. We had running backs. We had the o-line. In general, I feel like everybody did their job today to get a ‘W’ and that’s the most important thing.”

Tunsil, who played just seven days after suffering a concussion, declined comment, saying he would talk Monday.

His teammates did plenty of talking for him.

“I would say pretty darn good would be a huge understatement,” Osweiler said. “Our offensive line played tremendous football today. What those guys did against a great Chicago front, it should be talked about because it’s special. Those guys put in a great week of work, they were prepared, and they went out there today and they didn’t blink an eye at anything. We had great communication all game long.

“We were playing in no-huddle, which isn’t easy to do in this system because there’s so much verbiage, there’s so many checks, audibles, and our offensive line did a tremendous job and those guys are the real story, because without them we don’t play the way we did today,” Osweiler added.

As for Adam Gase?

“I thought protection was good,” he said. “I thought we got rid of the ball when we had to, to kind of protect ourselves, and I thought Frank [Gore] and Kenyan [Drake] ran hard, and if there was any kind of opening those guys were hitting it. I know there were a few times where I saw both of those guys really fly through there and make contact with the linebackers and just run through arm tackles. Whether we blocked them or not, those guys were doing a good job of getting north.”