Thrilling. Ridiculous. Redemptive. And that’s just Brock. Dolphins stun Bears in OT.

What to say?
Just when you count the Dolphins out, they defy all logic and win.
Jason Sanders boomed through a 47-yard field goal on the last play of overtime to lift Miami to a thrilling 31-28 victory over the Bears Sunday.
And Brock Osweiler, Albert Wilson, Frank Gore and yes, even Kenyan Drake were the difference.
Osweiler completed 28 of 44 passes for a career-high 380 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions.
No throw was bigger than his 15-yard completion to Drake on Miami’s final drive — just a few minuts after Drake looked to have cost his team the game.
The Dolphins got the ball first in overtime.
And then a great game went absolutely bananas.
The Dolphins had third-and-11 deep in their own end, but converted when Osweiler’s pass bounced off Adrian Amos Jr.’s back and into Kenny Stills’ grasp.
Then Frank Gore ripped off a 32-yard run, putting the Dolphins on the doorstep.
They had third-and-goal at the 1. Everyone thought Gore should get the ball.
Instead, Gase gave it to Drake, who fumbled at the goal line.
Then it was Chicago’s time for a head-scratching coaching decision.
The Bears had first-and-10 at the Miami 41 — and ran the ball three straight times.
That set up a 53-yard field goal by ex-Dolphins kicker Cody Parkey — who pushed it right.
That gave the Dolphins — and Drake — a chance at redemption.
The Bears were up eight and poised to put the game away when they ran into the Dolphins’ biggest strength: red-zone defense.
Trubisky threw into double coverage and T.J. McDonald picked him off.
That seemed to light a fire under a sagging offense. Osweiler went 4 of 5 on Miami’s next drive, including a 43-yard touchdown pass to Albert Wilson on a bubble screen.
He then connected with Kenny Stills on the two-point conversion, and the game was tied.
It didn’t stay that way long.
Trubisky connected with a wide-open Anthony Miller for 29-yard touchdown, beating a safety blitz and throwing over Raekwon McMillan.
Things looked bleaked. Until Wilson struck again. He out-ran the entire Bears defense for 75-yard touchdown on the game’s next play from scrimmage.
The Dolphins actually had a chance to win in overtime after Kiko Alonso forced a fumble near midfield, but the Dolphins went three-and-out and the game went to overtime.
