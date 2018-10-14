Thrilling. Ridiculous. Redemptive. And that’s just Brock. Dolphins stun Bears in OT.

What to say?

Just when you count the Dolphins out, they defy all logic and win.

Jason Sanders boomed through a 47-yard field goal on the last play of overtime to lift Miami to a thrilling 31-28 victory over the Bears Sunday.

And Brock Osweiler, Albert Wilson, Frank Gore and yes, even Kenyan Drake were the difference.

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Osweiler completed 28 of 44 passes for a career-high 380 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions.

No throw was bigger than his 15-yard completion to Drake on Miami’s final drive — just a few minuts after Drake looked to have cost his team the game.

The Dolphins got the ball first in overtime.

And then a great game went absolutely bananas.

The Dolphins had third-and-11 deep in their own end, but converted when Osweiler’s pass bounced off Adrian Amos Jr.’s back and into Kenny Stills’ grasp.

Then Frank Gore ripped off a 32-yard run, putting the Dolphins on the doorstep.

They had third-and-goal at the 1. Everyone thought Gore should get the ball.

Instead, Gase gave it to Drake, who fumbled at the goal line.

Then it was Chicago’s time for a head-scratching coaching decision.

The Bears had first-and-10 at the Miami 41 — and ran the ball three straight times.

That set up a 53-yard field goal by ex-Dolphins kicker Cody Parkey — who pushed it right.

That gave the Dolphins — and Drake — a chance at redemption.

The Bears were up eight and poised to put the game away when they ran into the Dolphins’ biggest strength: red-zone defense.

Trubisky threw into double coverage and T.J. McDonald picked him off.

That seemed to light a fire under a sagging offense. Osweiler went 4 of 5 on Miami’s next drive, including a 43-yard touchdown pass to Albert Wilson on a bubble screen.

He then connected with Kenny Stills on the two-point conversion, and the game was tied.

It didn’t stay that way long.

Trubisky connected with a wide-open Anthony Miller for 29-yard touchdown, beating a safety blitz and throwing over Raekwon McMillan.

Things looked bleaked. Until Wilson struck again. He out-ran the entire Bears defense for 75-yard touchdown on the game’s next play from scrimmage.

The Dolphins actually had a chance to win in overtime after Kiko Alonso forced a fumble near midfield, but the Dolphins went three-and-out and the game went to overtime.