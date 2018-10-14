The Dolphins’ Frank Gore gave yet another reminder that he’s a ‘warrior’ even in Year 14

Adam Gase wanted to Frank Gore to end it.

The Miami Dolphins pushed through their first drive of overtime against the Chicago Bears on Sunday and found themselves 7 yards from a game-winning score after Gore barreled through the Bears defense for a 32-yard gain.

Gore’s next two runs pushed the Dolphins to the Chicago 1-yard line before Gore exited for Kenyan Drake, who fumbled the ball away in a scenario that ultimately didn’t come back to harm Miami in its 31-28 win.

“I was hoping he was going to get in on that one. … We needed about a yard and a half, but he ran hard,” Gase said of Gore. “He gave everything he had. That’s why he’s going to be a guy that’s one of the greatest backs ever.”

It also served as a clear message: Frank Gore may be 35 years old, but the way he played in the Miami Dolphins’ 31-28 overtime win against Chicago Bears showed that he still has something left in the tank.

The 14-year NFL veteran and surefire Hall of Famer once again served as Miami’s lead back on Sunday and finished with a game-high 101 rushing yards on 15 carries.

It was Gore’s 46th career 100-yard game — and it came against the NFL’s best run defense, a Bears team that came into Sunday allowing an average of just 64 rushing yards per game.

The 15 carries were also Gore’s most this season. For the season, Gore has 303 rushing yards on 62 carries for an average of 4.9 yards per carry. If Gore can keep that pace steady, this season will mark his highest average per carry since the 2009 season.

“I feel good,” Gore said afterward. “We got a win.”

Albeit a win that didn’t necessarily seem attainable at points.

Miami fell behind as many as 14 points in the second half before rallying to tie the game in regulation and ultimately win in overtime.

Gore said the Dolphins’ win, one that saw momentum shift back and forth until the final seconds when Jason Sanders hit the game-winning 47-yard attempt as the overtime clock expired, proved the Dolphins still plan to be competitive this season despite dropping back-to-back games on the road heading into the weekend. Drake had a pair of carries and a key 15-yard catch on that drive.

“It was a big win,” Gore said. “Chicago’s a great team, a tough team. We showed people that we can be tough.”

Gore has proven over the years that he’s one of the toughest running backs to come through the NFL.

Sunday was just another example.

“The guy’s unbelievable,” Gase said, “and to do it at his age and to come out here and get 100 yards and grind through that heat and I mean that guy’s a warrior.”

As for Gore’s message to Drake after the fumble?

“This is football,” Gore said. “In football, you’re going to have days where you ball or and days where things happen. He came back. That’s the big thing.”