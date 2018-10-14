Not sure what was better: Albert Wilson’s monster game or his trash talk after

The Bears had just scored a touchdown to go ahead 28-21.

Just 197 seconds were left in regulation.

That was 181 too many when Albert Wilson is on the other side of the field.





“I told them, ‘They gave me too much time,’ before I got off the sideline,” Wilson said. “They called it up. I know once I get down, I’m definitely going to make guys miss.”

He didn’t specify how many.

Not four. Not five. Not six.

But seven. That’s how many Bears whiffed between the time Wilson caught a four-yard dump-off and the time he crossed the goal line to tie the game again. The touchdown went for 75 yards.

It was one of two run-away-from-the-defense touchdowns for Wilson, who had a 43-yard catch-and-run earlier in the fourth quarter.

Those two catches alone gave Wilson, signed this offseason, his first 100-yard receiving game as a Dolphin. And his 155 yards on the day were the most of his career.

On the season, Wilson leads the Dolphins in touchdown catches (4), receiving yards (359) and quotable soundbites.

A sampling from Sunday:

▪ On Miami’s crazy overtime: “It went from ‘We got this,’ to ‘We screwed ourselves,’ to ‘We’re going to win it.’ It was a roller coaster.”

▪ On the Dolphins’ speedy skill-position players: “Speed kills.”

▪ On amassing 541 yards against one of the league’s best defenses: “That’s the point we’ve been trying to make. We know we have a good offense. I feel like it’s a good statement.”

▪ More on the offensive explosion: “I still don’t feel like we played good football. I feel like we played a great fourth quarter and overtime, but we still have some things to clean up. We’re not saying we’re the best team we can be.”

▪ On three of his four touchdowns coming in the fourth quarter this season: “I definitely get better as the game goes on. That’s how I’ve been all my career. Definitely get stronger as the game goes on. I hate losing. If it were up to me, I’d close it out every time.”