Miami Dolphins’ thinning defense line took its latest hit against the Chicago Bears

The hits keep on coming to this Miami Dolphins defensive line.

The latest victim: Defensive end Jonathan Woodard, who is being evaluated for a concussion after taking a hit in the second quarter against the Chicago Bears on Sunday and will not return. The injury occurred shortly after Woodard recorded the first sack of his young NFL career.

The Dolphins promoted Woodard to the active roster on Sept. 26 after adding him to the practice squad on Sept. 2 following the preseason. Woodard, a former seventh-round pick out of Central Arkansas in the 2016 NFL draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars, has played in just three career games after missing his entire rookie season with an Achilles injury.

His injury is the latest on a Dolphins defensive line that is seemingly getting thinner by the minute. Miami has already lost William Hayes for the season with a torn ACL and has been without Cameron Wake for the last two weeks while dealing with a knee injury.

With the Dolphins making former first-round pick Charles Harris inactive on Sunday, Miami had just three healthy defensive ends for the bulk of Sunday’s game: Robert Quinn, Andre Branch (who made his return Sunday after missing the last two games) and Cameron Malveaux.