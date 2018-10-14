Here’s the latest on Tannehill amid report of worsening injury

UPDATE (11:25 a.m.): The Dolphins quarterbacks took the field to warm up. Ryan Tannehill was not among them — only Brock Osweiler and David Fales. Seems to be all the confirmation needed.
Ryan Tannehill’s shoulder injury worsened during the week and ESPN reported he’s doubtful to play Sunday afternoon against the Chicago Bears.
Brock Osweiler would very likely start if Tannehill cannot.
Meanwhile, cornerback Bobby McCain will not play due to a knee injury, the Miami Herald has learned. Torry McTyer will presumably start in his place.
NFL Network reporter Stacy Dales said when she asked coach Adam Gase on Sunday morning if he doesn’t know if Tannehill will play, “he threw his hands up in the air as if to say he didn’t know.”
But ESPN’s Jeff Darlington said Tannehill is “doubtful” to play.
ESPN’s Adam Schefter, at 10 a.m., cited a source as saying Tannehill’s status “is up in the air right now.”
A decision could be made after pre-game warmups.
Fox sideline reporter Doug Gottlieb, who was given special access to Friday’s practice under NFL rules, said Tannehill’s sore throwing shoulder worsened throughout the week and Osweiler took first-team reps on Friday.
Gottlieb subsequently deleted the tweet.
Tannehill participated fully in practice on Wednesday and Thursday but was limited on Friday.
He sustained the injury in the third game of the season against Oakland.
If Tannehill is unable to play, that means he will have missed 20 games over the past 2 1/2 years after not missing any in his first four seasons.
Tannehill missed all of last season after knee surgery.
Dolphins podcaster Chris Kouffman reported the injury is a sprained AC joint.
Osweiler’s 77.0 career rating ranks ahead of only a few other active NFL quarterbacks, including Chad Henne and Derek Anderson. David Fales would be his backup if Tannehill cannot play.
Because of the uncertainty of Tannehill’s status, the Bears have gone from one point favorites to six point favorites in most Las Vegas sports books.
If Tannehill cannot play, he will essentially have 10 games remains to salvage his Dolphins career and justify his $18.7 million base salary and $26.6 million cap hit for 2019.
