The Dolphins’ Reshad Jones, on playing with torn labrum: ‘Do I look like a Pro Bowl player?’

If Reshad Jones has any second thoughts about playing through a partially torn right labrum, he was not inclined to share them Wednesday.

CBS revealed that Jones decided to gut the injury out this season, and he showed no signs of doubts during a brief exhange with the Miami Herald Wednesday.

He has history on his side. Sort of.





Jones, who hurt the shoulder while making a goal-line stop in the first half’s final play of the Dolphins’ win over the Jets, had the same injury on his left shoulder in 2015. And like now, he opted against surgery.

“I got it done,” Jones said. “I made the Pro Bowl [that year]. Do I look like a Pro Bowl player?”

Yes — based on his stats and his effect on his team.

The Dolphins defense had arguably its best game Sunday, and it’s no coincidence that Jones was back in the lineup for the first time since Week 2. The defense surrendered just 332 yards and 13 points to a Bengals offense that was flying high entering the game.

Jones, 30, has two interceptions, four passes defensed and eight tackles in three games. But his impact goes beyond that. There were awful coverage busts in the two games he missed. Those issues vanished against the Bengals.

So he’s playing well. But he also might be playing with fire. While he finished the 2015 season with the injured shoulder, the same could not be said about 2016. He ultimately tore his left rotator cuff midway through that season and was lost for the season.

Still, Jones insisted that the latest injury will not slow him down.

“I’ll be good to go.”