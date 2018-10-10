Miami Dolphins’ top two pass rushers missing from practice Wednesday

The Dolphins’ top two defensive ends were missing from practice Wednesday.

Cameron Wake, who missed the Bengals game with a knee injury, and Robert Quinn (undisclosed) were both absent during the portion of practice open to reporters. Quinn’s issue is puzzling; he finished the game Sunday and there was no announced injury in the press box. He was spotted at Dolphins camp Wednesday.

UPDATE: Quinn got a veteran rest day Wednesday, Dolphins coach Adam Gase said.

That news was only slightly offset by the apparent progress made by Andre Branch, who was on the field for the team’s third straight session. Branch has missed the last two games with a knee injury of his own.

But there’s more bad news for the Dolphins.

Safety T.J. McDonald, who has been dealing with a foot issue, also was not present. Danny Amendola usually gets a veteran’s day off on Wednedsdays, and that appeared to be the case again.

Cornerback Bobby McCain (knee) warmed up with his teammates but then worked to the side with a trainer.

And perhaps the most telling sign of how snakebit the Dolphins are with injuries:

They signed wide receiver Travis Rudolph to the practice squad Wednesday.

In the first 10 minutes of his first practice, he slipped and went to the ground in pain.

After a medical official checked him out on the sidelines, Rudolph walked inside, not to be seen again.

If you want a bit of positive news, there’s this: left tackle Laremy Tunsil participated in the first practice of the week, just three days after suffering a concussion in the Bengals game. Despite practicing, Tunsil remains in the protocol.