The Dolphins’ Jakeem Grant has a simple message for teams willing to kick to him

While the Miami Dolphins’ collapse in their 27-17 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, Miami had plenty of moments that gave reason for optimism.

Jakeem Grant gave a highlight of an example.

With about a minute left until halftime and the Dolphins holding just a 7-0 lead, the Bengals punted to Grant with the hope of getting .

Bad move.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

The speedy receiver took the punt at Miami’s 30-yard line, danced around a few defenders and raced down the right sideline before leaping into the end zone for a 70-yard punt return touchdown.

“It was great blocking, great blocking from the return team,” Grant said. “All credit goes to them. They’re the reason why I scored.

“I just saw the hole and I hit it.”

It’s just another day for Grant, who has now returned a kickoff and a punt for a touchdown this year. On the year, Grant is averaging 17.9 yards per punt return and has four career touchdown returns.

“I guess they feel like they can stop me or their cover unit is better than our return unit,” Grant said. “Thank you. If they kick it to me, I’m just saying ‘Thank you.’”





But while the touchdown gave the Dolphins a two-score lead, it wasn’t enough for them to stay ahead at game’s end.

“This is the NFL,” Grant said. “You can be 3-0 and then come back and lose two straight like we just did. We have to go back to the drawing board, get things corrected and attack next week.”