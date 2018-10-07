Second-half collapse dooms Miami Dolphins in loss to Cincinnati Bengals

In the midst of the fourth quarter, with the Miami Dolphins holding onto a one-score lead over the Cincinnati Bengals that felt anything but secure, quarterback Ryan Tannehill felt the pressure coming into the pocket and rolled to his right.





With three Cincinnati Bengals defensive linemen engulfing him, Tannehill attempted to lob the ball to Durham Smythe.

Instead, the ball bounced off Smythe’s helmet, Cincinnati defensive end grabbed the ball off the deflection and ran untouched for a 21-yard game-tying touchdown.





The play signaled the beginning of the end.

A go-ahead field goal eight minutes later gave the Bengals their first lead of the game. A second Tannehill turnover returned for a touchdown immediately afterward sealed Miami’s fate.

Final score from Paul Brown Stadium: Bengals 27, Dolphins 17.

Cincinnati put the dagger in the game when Carlos Dunlap strip sacked Tannehill and Sam Hubbard recovered the ball for a 19-yard touchdown.

It upended a game in which the Dolphins (3-2) led 14-0 at the half and had a 17-0 shutout in the works with 20 minutes.

The Dolphins opened scoring in the second quarter when Tannehill led a methodical 11-play, 95-yard drive capped by a 22-yard pass to Kenyan Drake in which Miami picked up six first downs, converted a pair of third downs and overcame an offensive pass interference.

Jakeem Grant gave Miami the two-touchdown edge with 52 seconds left in the first half on a 70-yard punt return touchdown and a 42-yard field goal from Jason Sanders gave Miami the 17-0 edge early.

The defense bent but didn’t break for the better part of three quarters, with Miami holding the Bengals to just 3 points in 45 minutes and defensive coordinator Matt Burke getting creative on his blitz packages to offset the lack of defensive end depth.

Kiko Alosno helped set the tone early, intercepting an Andy Dalton pass in the red zone tipped by Reshad Jones on their first possession of the game. Jones, playing in his first game since Week 2 due to a shoulder injury, had a team-best eight tackles.

Vincent Taylor blocked a field goal two drives later.

Rookie Jerome Baker, an Ohio native, recorded the first two sacks of his career — both coming on key third downs. The first set the stage for Jakeem Grant’s 70-yard punt return touchdown with less than a minute remaining in the first half. The second Cincinnati as it was surging down the field and forced the Bengals to settle for a 51-yard field goal in the third quarter.

And then the Bengals (5-1) onslaught began.

▪ Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton orchestrated an eight-play, 71-yard drive that ended with an 18-yard touchdown to Joe Mixon on the first play of the fourth quarter. Miami’s lead slimmed to 17-10. Dalton finished with 248 yards on 20-of-30 passing.

▪ On the very next drive, Tannehill’s pressured pick-six happens. The game is tied 17-17 with 11:41 left to play.

▪ The Bengals march 62 yards to the Miami 2 and convert a 19-yard field goal. The Bengals lead 20-17 with 3:30 left to play.

▪ Tannehill is strip sacked and the Bengals get their second defensive touchdown of the fourth quarter. 27-17 Bengals with 2:37 left to play.

▪ Tannehill’s deep pass with 1:35 left to play is intercepted by safety Jessie Bates to seal the game.

The Dolphins return home to face the Chicago Bears on Sunday.



