Miami Dolphins are missing multiple starters vs. Bengals, but one key player returns

The following players are inactive for Sunday’s game between the Miami Dolphins and Cincinnati Bengals.





DOLPHINS: QB David Fales, WR Devante Parker, CB Bobby McCain, DE Andre Branch, OT Zach Sterup, TE A.J. Derby, DE Cameron Wake

BENGALS: WR John Ross, WR Auden Tate RB Giovani Bernard, LB Malik Jefferson, C Billy Price, OT Cedric Ogbuehi, DT Josh Tupou

WHAT IT MEANS: Let’s start with the good news: Pro Bowl safety Reshad Jones is, giving the Dolphins needed depth in the secondary Jones missed the last two games with a shoulder injury while Branch did not suit up against the New England Patriots last week while tending to a knee injury.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

But outside of that, the Dolphins will once again have a wealth of top players sitting out on Sunday. Wake didn’t make the trip to Cincinnati while tending to a knee injury. It’s his first missed game since 2015. With Branch (knee) also out, this means the Dolphins will have to rely on a four-person tandem at defensive end in Robert Quinn, Charles Harris, Cameron Malveaux and Jonathan Woodard.

McCain and Derby were previously ruled out on Friday with respective knee and foot injuries although McCain was jogging along the sidelines during early pregame warmups. Torry McTyer is expected to start for McCain and Gesicki is expected to start for Derby.

Parker is missing his fourth game of the year.

For the Bengals, expect a lot of former Miami Hurricanes running back Mark Walton today with Cincinnati starter Joe Mixon returning for his first game action since Week 2 with a knee injury and normal backup Giovani Bernard out.



