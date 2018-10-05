As many as five key Dolphins could miss Sunday’s game against the Bengals

The Dolphins practiced Friday.
Well, the majority of them did.
Several key players did not.
Including: defensive ends Cameron Wake and Andre Branch, who are both dealing with knee injuries.
Wake has not practiced all week and has missed four of the last six with the knee issue.
Branch did not play against the Patriots, missed practice Wednesday but was out there on a limited basis Thursday.
However, he did not do anything but rehab on Friday.
More bad news: wide receiver DeVante Parker’s availability for Sunday does not look promising.
He warmed up with the team briefly before he and Adam Gase made the long walk to the exercise bike, where Parker spent the rest of the period open to reporters. Parker, who is dealing with a quad injury, is in danger of missing his fourth of the team’s five games in 2018.
Also not practicing Friday: tight end A.J. Derby, cornerback Bobby McCain and fourth-string quarterback Luke Falk.
It does not appear as though Derby or McCain will play Sunday against the Bengals.
