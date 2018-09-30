Patriots maul Dolphins upfront, but the worse news is Miami’s O-line is falling apart

Sunday’s game wasn’t even over before the Dolphins critics roared back in force.

“I don’t want to hear another damn word about these @MiamiDolphins,” ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith wrote on Twitter. “All this noise about them being undefeated and the second they have a chance to validate the noise, they go and get crushed in Foxboro.#SameOleDolphins!”

I don’t want to hear another damn word about these @MiamiDolphins. All this noise about them being undefeated and the second they have a chance to validate the noise, they go and get crushed in Foxboro.#SameOleDolphins! — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) September 30, 2018

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Fair or not, the Dolphins have to take it after Sunday’s 38-7 drubbing at the hands of the Dolphins.

And what seemed to be the most frustrating part for Adam Gase? The offensive line actually did look like the same old, same old.

That group that just a few weeks ago Gase called a strength of the team failed spectacularly at its job of blocking for Ryan Tannehill and Miami’s running backs Sunday.

The Dolphins rushed for just 56 yards on 18 carries — the vast majority of which coming in garbage time — and Tannehill was under constant duress despite seeing very few blitzes.

Afterward, Gase was not shy about calling his line out.

SHARE COPY LINK Miami Dolphins QB Ryan Tannehill says their loss to the 38-7 loss to Patriots "stings".

“We really didn’t anticipate getting out-physicaled like the way we did,” Gase said. “We had been good all year; the first three games, as far up front and our run game. .... We just couldn’t get anything going. We were getting pushed back, a lot of pressure on Ryan even though they weren’t pressuring with blitzes. So when you are getting pressured on three, four-man rushes that’s going to be an issue and that’s really what happened, we could not get anything going on offense and then it just kind of trickles down to the defense because now they’re on the field and we had a couple of chances to get off and we had some penalties and it just affects everybody.”

SHARE COPY LINK Former Patriot and current Miami Dolphins RB Brandon Bolden has a simple understanding on why they were defeated by the New England Patriots.

And they are suddenly really banged up. Already without Josh Sitton for the season, the Dolphins lost center Daniel Kilgore for the game — and likely beyond — with a left arm injury. Medical trainers had him wear a soft cast after the injury; Gase had no update after the game.

And Gase had no real answer for why Ja’Wuan James was pulled for Sam Young late in the second half. The Dolphins made no injury announcement in the press box, but Gase said James “may have something [medical] going on.” James declined comment after the game.

SHARE COPY LINK Former Patriot and current Miami Dolphins RB Brandon Bolden has a simple understanding on why they were defeated by the New England Patriots.

Perhaps the most perplexing part of the Dolphins’ young season is that Kenyan Drake has been all but invisible. He carried the ball only three times Sunday for three yards. He left the Dolphins locker room without answering questions.

“I think that they did some stuff scheme-wise that was smart,” said guard Ted Larsen, who has started at right guard in place of Sitton. “We’ve got to execute better. It feels one way on the field, obviously. You go back and watch the film, you have to see where you can get better and improve for next week. It didn’t feel like we were executing like we needed to to get first downs and score points. That’s your job as an offense. We’re not scoring points or even moving the ball. Obviously, you’re not doing your job as an offense.”