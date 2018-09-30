Embarrassing! Patriots destroy Dolphins 38-7, restore order in AFC East

The guard has not changed.

The King is alive and well.

And the Dolphins are still light years behind the class of the AFC East.

The New England Patriots finally arrived Sunday. And the Dolphins helped them get right.

The result: Patriots 38, Dolphins 7.

It was set to be the biggest New England beatdown in the series’ 53-year history until Frank Gore caught a garbage time touchdown with 2:42 left.

Those were the only points the Dolphins scored all day.

It was the kind of loss that not only revealed the gap that still remains between the Patriots (2-2) and Dolphins (3-1), but also one that could reverberate for weeks to come.

Because an already injured Dolphins roster got a lot more banged up.

Cornerback Bobby McCain was knocked out of the game with a knee injury.

Center Daniel Kilgore hurt his arm and did not return.

And this was a group already playing without DeVante Parker, Reshad Jones, Andre Branch, A.J. Derby and Chase Allen.

The Dolphins offense wasn’t just bad.

It was inept.

And it suggests that all of the pyrotechnics from the first three weeks masked some huge issues.

If the Dolphins don’t score on a big play, they can barely move the ball.

Of their 10 drives with Ryan Tannehill on the field, seven ended in punts, two in turnovers and the other when time ran out of the first half.

None of those 10 drives lasted more than five plays.

Nothing was good.

Not the offensive line, which could not block, committed ill-timed penalties and even struggled with the center-quarterback exchange. (Right tackle Ja’Wuan James appeared to be benched for performance.)

Not Tannehill, who completed 11 of 20 passes for 100 yards.

Not the running backs, who averaged 3,1 yards per carry.

Not the tight ends, who combined for one catch.

And not the receivers, who created zero separation.

The news was no better on the other side of the ball.

The Dolphins defense gave up scoring drives of 74, 67, 22, 85, 59 and 90 yards.

The Patriots converted 10 of 15 third downs.

They out-gained the Dolphins 449-172.

They controlled the ball for more than 36 minutes and ran 75 plays.

It was ugly.