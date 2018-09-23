Defensive tackle Akeem Spence (93) during at OTAs at the Miami Dolphins training facility in Davie, Florida, June 12, 2018.
Defensive tackle Akeem Spence (93) during at OTAs at the Miami Dolphins training facility in Davie, Florida, June 12, 2018. CHARLES TRAINOR JR ctrainor@miamiherald.com
Defensive tackle Akeem Spence (93) during at OTAs at the Miami Dolphins training facility in Davie, Florida, June 12, 2018. CHARLES TRAINOR JR ctrainor@miamiherald.com

Miami Dolphins

Miami Dolphins defensive line depth takes another hit vs. Raiders after an ejection

By Jordan McPherson

jmcpherson@miamiherald.com

September 23, 2018 02:15 PM

The Miami Dolphins’ defensive line took a pair of quick hits on Sunday against the Oakland Raiders.

One drive after William Hayes left the game with a knee injury, defensive tackle Akeem Spence was ejected in the second quarter after being called for an unnecessary roughness call after pulling off an Oakland Raiders player’s helmet on third down. The play negated a Cam Wake sack and allowed Oakland to continue a 16-play, 68-yard drive capped with a 25-yard field goal by Mike Nugent and take a 10-7 lead with 4:04 left in the first half. The drive took 8:37 off the game clock.

Spence finished the game with just one tackle, but the bigger concern now is depth since Hayes is questionable to return after suffering a right knee injury on a sack one drive earlier.

The Dolphins have three defensive tackles available in Davon Godchaux, Jordan Phillips and Vincent Taylor. They have four defensive ends in Wake, Andre Branch, Robert Quinn and Charles Harris.

Miami Herald Sports Pass

The Miami Herald is now offering a digital sports-only subscription for $30 per year. This is unlimited access to all Herald sports stories.

Related stories from Miami Herald

  Comments  

Team Stats



» View more stats