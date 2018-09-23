Dolphins defensive lineman suffers knee injury against Oakland Raiders

Miami Dolphins defensive lineman William Hayes suffered a knee injury after a big second-quarter play against the Oakland Raiders on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium.

He will not return to the game.

With the Raiders facing a third-and-9 from their own 9-yard line, Hayes bullrushed through the Oakland offensive line to sack quarterback Derek Carr.

Immediately after the play, Hayes rolled into the end zone, clutching his right knee in pain. He remained down on the field for a few moments before being helped to the sideline.





Hayes’ play forced the Raiders to punt and gave the Dolphins a short field. Miami scored three plays later on a 34-yard pass from Ryan Tannehill to Kenny Still to tie the game at 7-7 with 12:17 left in the second quarter.

Hayes has recorded 4 tackles on the season, including a team-best three sacks.

Also on the injury front: Tight end AJ Derby injured his foot in the first half and will not return, and linebacker Chase Allen is questionable to return with a foot injury.