Dolphins head coach Adam Gase talks about defensive end William Hayes

Miami Dolphins head coach Adam Gase describe the violent game of defensive end William Hayes after practice at their training facility in Davie on Thursday, September 6, 2018, in preparation for their home opener game against the Titans on Sunday.
By
Up Next
Miami Dolphins head coach Adam Gase describe the violent game of defensive end William Hayes after practice at their training facility in Davie on Thursday, September 6, 2018, in preparation for their home opener game against the Titans on Sunday.
By

Miami Dolphins

Dolphins defensive lineman suffers knee injury against Oakland Raiders

By Jordan McPherson

jmcpherson@miamiherald.com

September 23, 2018 01:58 PM

Miami Dolphins defensive lineman William Hayes suffered a knee injury after a big second-quarter play against the Oakland Raiders on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium.

He will not return to the game.

With the Raiders facing a third-and-9 from their own 9-yard line, Hayes bullrushed through the Oakland offensive line to sack quarterback Derek Carr.

Immediately after the play, Hayes rolled into the end zone, clutching his right knee in pain. He remained down on the field for a few moments before being helped to the sideline.

Hayes’ play forced the Raiders to punt and gave the Dolphins a short field. Miami scored three plays later on a 34-yard pass from Ryan Tannehill to Kenny Still to tie the game at 7-7 with 12:17 left in the second quarter.

Hayes has recorded 4 tackles on the season, including a team-best three sacks.

Also on the injury front: Tight end AJ Derby injured his foot in the first half and will not return, and linebacker Chase Allen is questionable to return with a foot injury.

Miami Herald Sports Pass

The Miami Herald is now offering a digital sports-only subscription for $30 per year. This is unlimited access to all Herald sports stories.

Related stories from Miami Herald

  Comments  

Team Stats



» View more stats