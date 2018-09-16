Miami Dolphins Jakeem Grant is pulled down by his facemask by New York Jets Buster Skrine in the second quarter of Sunday’s Dolphins-Jets game.
Dolphins’ Jakeem Grant calls out Buster Skrine after clothesline hit

By Adam H. Beasley

abeasley@miamiherald.com

September 16, 2018 06:38 PM

Officially, Buster Skrine’s forearm to Jakeem Grant went down as an illegal facemask.

But for Grant, it was more reminiscent of 1990s pro wrestling.

It was an old-fashion clothesline, the first time Grant had it happen to him since he was young.

“Probably when I was a little kid by my oldest brother when we were watching WWE,” Grant said. “That’s the first time. To have that happen again, I was just thinking about my big brother put WWE moves on me.”

Grant handled the incident with typical humor, but it’s fair to ask: Are opposing teams targeting Grant because of his size? He is generously listed as 5-foot-7, 169 pounds.

“Yeah, it was a dirty hit,” Grant said. “But I don’t think they’re trying to target me because of their size. I think they’re just trying to make a play. I gave him a good move. The only thing he could do was face-mask me or simply miss the tackle.”

Grant finished Sunday’s Dolphins with 114 all-purpose yards on seven touches.

