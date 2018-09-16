Dolphins’ Jakeem Grant calls out Buster Skrine after clothesline hit

Officially, Buster Skrine’s forearm to Jakeem Grant went down as an illegal facemask.
But for Grant, it was more reminiscent of 1990s pro wrestling.
It was an old-fashion clothesline, the first time Grant had it happen to him since he was young.
“Probably when I was a little kid by my oldest brother when we were watching WWE,” Grant said. “That’s the first time. To have that happen again, I was just thinking about my big brother put WWE moves on me.”
Grant handled the incident with typical humor, but it’s fair to ask: Are opposing teams targeting Grant because of his size? He is generously listed as 5-foot-7, 169 pounds.
“Yeah, it was a dirty hit,” Grant said. “But I don’t think they’re trying to target me because of their size. I think they’re just trying to make a play. I gave him a good move. The only thing he could do was face-mask me or simply miss the tackle.”
Grant finished Sunday’s Dolphins with 114 all-purpose yards on seven touches.
Comments