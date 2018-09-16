2-0! Turnovers, Frank Gore’s late play carry Dolphins past Jets 20-12

First Frank Gore reached a milestone.

Then he won the game.

On the afternoon Gore passed Curtis Martin and moved into fourth place on the all-time rushing list, he converted a third-and-19 with a catch and run to help the Dolphins run out the clock and escape MetLive Stadium with a 20-12 victory Sunday.

Gore, a future Hall of Famer, 15 yards to eclipse Martin. He finished with 25 on nine carries.





But his catch was the play of the afternoon.

The Dolphins’ offense sputtered the entire second half, and looked destined to give Sam Darnold one last chance to tie the game.

Instead, Gore took a dump-off pass from Tannehill and raced to the sticks.

With the win, the Dolphins improved to 2-0 for the first time since 2013.

They did so despite getting outgained by roughly 100 yards. But they did so because they won the turnover battle.

The Dolphins picked off Darnold twice and recovered a fumble.

Ryan Tannehill, meanwhile, completed 17 of 23 passes for 168 yards. He threw touchdowns to Albert Wilson and A.J. Derby.

Darnold went 25 of 41 for 334 yards and a touchdown.

The Jets, in typical Jets fashion, both missed an extra point and somehow managed not to score late in the first half despite having the ball inside the Dolphins’ 15. Darnold overthrew a wide open Quincy Enunwa in the end zone, and then connected with Chris Herndon across the middle. But the Dolphins dropped Herndon short of the end zone, and time expired.