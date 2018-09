Frank Gore took anther step toward Canton Sunday.

Gore past Curtis Martin and moved into fourth place on the NFL’s all-time rushing list.

And he did so against Martin’s old team, the Jets.

Gore entered Sunday’s Dolphins-Jets game just 14 yards behind Martin, who retired after the 2005 season with 14,101 rushing yards.

He eclipsed Martin with an eight-yard run late in the third quarter.

Up next on the list? Barry Sanders, who ran for 15,269 yards in his 10-year career.