After a healthy preseason, Miami Dolphins lose a starter just days before the opener

The Dolphins lost a starter just four days before the start of the season.

MarQueis Gray, who was listed as the Dolphins’ starting tight end, suffered an Achilles tendon injury in practice Wednesday. The Dolphins placed him on injured reserve Thursday.

They filled the roster spot by bringing back veteran tight end Gavin Escobar, who was in camp with the Dolphins but did not make the 53-man roster.

With Gray out, it would presumably mean more action for A.J. Derby, who was Gray’s backup. The Dolphins also have two rookies — Mike Gesicki and Durham Smythe — at that position. While listed as third team, Gesicki was expected to play extensively even with Gray on the roster.

Depending on the severity of the injury, the Dolphins could bring Gray back after eight weeks. Each team is allowed to designate two IR-return players; offensive lineman Jake Brendel and linebacker Mike Hull are already on injured reserve. However, if the Achilles is torn, that’s a season-long recovery.

▪ Wide receiver Jakeem Grant has cleared the concussion protocol and is on track to play Sunday. Running back Frank Gore got a rest day off from practice Thursday. DeVante Parker remains out with a broken finger.

