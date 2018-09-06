Podcast: The NFL season has arrived. Dolphins predictions, roster breakdowns and more

Football!

After months of transactions, speculation and prognostication, we will soon learn if the Dolphins are actually good.

And that’s ultimately what matters, right?

We make our best guess (an educated one, mind you) in the Week 1 Dolphins in Depth podcast, giving our predictions for the season and reasons why.

Also discussed:

▪ Roster decisions. Why keep five running backs and five linebackers? Do the Dolphins have too many wide receivers?

▪ Backup quarterbacks. Is four too many? What’s the word on Luke Falk?

▪ DeVante Parker. What, if anything can the Dolphins expect from him this year?

Plus we dive into Ryan Tannehill’s return to football and get you ready for Dolphins-Titans.

