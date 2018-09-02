Surprise, surprise. The Dolphins claim yet another quarterback (and a receiver too)

The Dolphins have claimed rookie quarterback Luke Falk and receiver Tanner McEvoy off waivers, injecting a developmental quarterback and a tall (6-6) receiver to their offensive arsenal.
Falk was on the Dolphins’ radar during the pre-draft process, but the Titans took him in the sixth round before waiving him Saturday.
He played his college ball at Washington State, completing 68.3 percent of his passes for 14,481 yards, 119 touchdowns and 39 interceptions.
Falk completed 32 of 58 passes for 296 yards and a touchdown and interception in preseason for Tennessee. The Dolphins play the Titans in their opener next Sunday, so Falk could provide intel on Tennessee’s roster if asked.
The Dolphins summoned Falk to team headquarters in the second week of April.
“I think he learned and he developed,” ESPN’s Todd McShay said of Falk after the Titans drafted him in the sixth round, 199th overall. “He went head to head with Josh Rosen and Sam Darnold, top 10 picks at the position, and he beat both of them. This guy has some gamer to him … I had a third round grade on him.
“I think he’s a guy who has great anticipation, quick trigger … Yes he does hold into the ball too long (but) what I have seen from him, he’s willing to hang in there (and) take big hits … Played with an injury, played with a coach who you know, the emotions can be up and down at times, pulled him out of games at times, and all the production he had, he went through a lot there.”
NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein said of Falk: “Tall, rhythm passer with good natural accuracy and years of quality production who is much more comfortable working the perimeter and against man coverage. Falk’s lack of protection and average mobility has lead to a tremendous amount of sacks and quarterback hits that may have taken a toll on him. While he can throw with touch and accuracy, his deep and intermediate accuracy dipped this season. There are some holes that could be hard to correct in Falk’s game and “average starter” may be his ceiling.”
He was sacked 125 times in his career but impressed with his toughness, playing the final 10 weeks last season with a broken left hand (non-throwing hand). Last season, he threw for 3,593 yards, 30 touchdowns and 13 interceptions, with a 66.9 completion percentage.
As for McEvoy, he’s caught 14 career passes the past two seasons with Seattle but averaged an impressive 18.1 yards on those receptions.
He was waived by Seattle on Aug. 26, signed with the Saints three days later and was cut by the Saints on Saturday.
He had five catches for 88 yards, a 17.6 average, and a touchdown in preseason.
McEvoy, 6-6, joins Kenny Stills, DeVante Parker, Danny Amendola, Jakeem Grant and Albert Wilson in a robust receivers room.
McEvoy began his college career at South Carolina, transferred to Western Arizona and finished his career at Wisconsin, where he played safety, quarterback and receiver in 38 games over three seasons. He went undrafted in 2016 and signed with the Seahawks.
A highly skilled athlete, McEvoy during his career at Wisconsin was 65 for 122 for 709 yards, with five touchdowns and six interceptions in 2014 as a quarterback, caught 10 passes for 109 yards as a receiver, and had 82 carries for 706 yards (8.6 average) as a runner and had 74 tackles and seven interceptions as a safety.
The moves, at least for now, give the Dolphins four quarterbacks and six receivers.
Less than two hours before the news broke, Dolphins coach Adam Gase said the Dolphins planned on keeping three quarterbacks on roster this year. The assumption was he meant Brock Osweiler and David Fales, who survived Saturday’s cuts. But that now needs revision. The Dolphins intend to keep Fales on their 53-man roster, according to The Herald’s Armando Salguero.
The Dolphins need to clear two roster spots to make room for Falk and McEvoy. One can be achieved by moving linebacker Mike Hull to injured reserve as he recovers from a preseason knee injury.
▪ Per sources, the Dolphins are adding guard Isaaac Asiata, cornerback Jalen Davis, defensive linemen Jonathan Woodard and Cameron Malvaeux and receiver Leonte Carroo to their practice squad. They also have interest in signing several of their released players to the practice squad, including seventh-round linebacker Quentin Poling.
The Dolphins wanted to re-sign former FAU running back Buddy Howell to their practice squad, but the Houston Texans thwarted that plan by claiming him off waivers.
