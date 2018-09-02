Here’s why the Miami Dolphins coach decided to keep two backup quarterbacks

Adam Gase’s decision to keep three quarterbacks on Miami’s opening-day roster is no passing fancy.
He expects Ryan Tannehill, Brock Osweiler and David Fales to be on the 53 all year.
But as for who actually will be Tannehill’s backup? That remains up in the air.
“Might be an ‘or’” on the depth chart, Gase said, referring to who will be listed as the No. 2 (as in Osweiler or Fales).
Gase said the Dolphins kept three quarterbacks because “you talk about it being one of the most important positions in professional football. Our thought process is we’re going to try to develop guys, and get them ready to go and if we ever have any situation where we need the next guy to get up, we want to make sure we have the right guy. We’re going to keep working with the two guys we got.”
The expectation is Osweiler will begin the season active on Sundays and would come in if Tannehill gets hurt. But then Gase would make the determination during the week which of his two backups would play if Tannehill misses his next start.
More takeways from Gase’s for availability since the Dolphins pared their roster on Saturday.
▪ ”It was time to part ways with Tony [Lippett],” Gase said of the decision to cut the third-year cornerback, “[but] that wasn’t fun, just because history, being here together, being Michigan State guys as well, I’m always going to be pulling for him. If he ends up back here at some point, I’m all for it. That’s where we’re at.”
Lippett was not the same player this year after tearing his Achilles last training camp. The Dolphins cut him based on performance.
▪ Gase left the door open for Leonte Carroo, a former third-round pick, returning to the team on the practice squad (he is eligible for one of the NFL’s exemptions despite playing more than maximum number of games). Gase believes the Dolphins have a “legit five guys” at receiver who can contribute (Kenny Stils, DeVante Parker, Danny Amendola, Jakeem Grant and Albert Wilson).
▪ Gase did not know if Parker (finger) and Grant (concussion) will practice this week and be ready to play against the Titans.
▪ Ted Larsen, who left the team’s final preseason practice with what looked to be a scary injury, is fine and should be ready this week.
▪ The plan all along was to keep four tight ends — the rookies and whoever the two best veterans were in camp. MarQueis Gray and A.J. Derby won those jobs.
