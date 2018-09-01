Miami Dolphins roster cuts tracker: Follow along LIVE

UPDATE (10:35 a.m.): Add linebacker Cayson Collins, a rookie free agent who never really made a move, to the list.
The most difficult weekend of the NFL season has arrived. The Dolphins, like all 32 teams, must shed dozens of players to meet the NFL’s 4 p.m. 53-man roster deadline.
Adam Gase, Mike Tannenbaum and Chris Grier got a head start Friday, trading safety Jordan Lucas to the Chiefs for an undisclosed draft pick and releasing tight end Gavin Escobar and linebacker Frank Ginda.
And the cuts have begun early Saturday, with defensive back Jonathan Alston and defensive end Claudy Mathieu among the first to be notified of their release. Miami also released former North Carolina rookie linebacker Cayson Collins.
The Dolphins had great success with undrafted rookies last season; Chase Allen, Torry McTyer and Mo Smith were among a handful who made the team. But it’s unclear if any undrafted rookies will make the 53 this year.
This story will update constantly throughout the day, so please check back often.
