Quarterback choice now in Gase’s hands. But players’ post-game reaction was revealing

If body language and tone are determinant, Brock Osweiler won the Dolphins’ backup quarterback job Thursday and David Fales will soon need to find work.
Because Osweiler was as sunny as a Phoenix morning.
And Fales gave off the vibe that he knew he let a great opportunity slip through his fingers.
Now they both must wait to see if their intuition is right.
Osweiler started Thursday night’s exhibition finale against the Falcons and had his best night of the preseason. He completed 16 of 25 passes for 147 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions. Fales, meanwhile went 13 of 20 for 94 yards and a pick.
“It’s a lot of fun,” Osweiler said. “This team has worked so hard through training camp, OTAs, minicamp, and then to come out here tonight in the fourth preseason game with a group of guys that will never be together again, and to be able to go out there and have success, ultimately it’s just a lot of fun. ... It’s a big reward.”
Fales, meanwhile, had his take on the preseason as a whole: “I’d obviously have liked to have thrown a touchdown, but I thought it went OK. It didn’t go great, but it went OK.”
If Fales has any chance to win the job, it will only be because Dolphins coaches weighted what they saw in practice over games. On the preseason, Fales completed 57.4 percent of his passes for 278 yards and did not have a touchdown pass. His rating? 48.
That ended up 30 points lower than Osweiler’s rating, which still wasn’t great but certainly better. Osweiler had some degree of success despite getting sacked eight times in 74 drop-backs.
“Football’s the ultimate team sport,” Osweiler said, when asked what was different Thursday night. “It takes all 11 guys to be on the same exact page every single play to go out there and have success. And that’s what makes this the greatest game in the world. Tonight we were able to do that. I think we played with a great tempo. We were playing really fast. Calls were coming in fast from the coordinator. And we had a lot of fun. It was a lot of fun.”
How he felt leaving for the team bus?
“Happy.”
Still, neither he nor Fales would speculate about their fate. All they can do now?
“Just wait,” Fales said. “It’s stressful. But this is my fifth time through it so you kind of know. You just want to know right away. It’s tough.”
NOTE: The Miami Herald is now offering a digital sports-only subscription for $30 per year. This is unlimited access to all Herald sports and sports stories, thus allowing you to comment in the section below as many times as you wish. Click right here to get started immediately.
Comments