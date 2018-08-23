Ex-teammate takes issue with Suh’s Instagram shot at Miami Dolphins’ run defense

Ndamukong Suh’s attempt at humor on social media fell flat with some of his ex-teammates.

Suh, now with the Rams, recently took a shot at the Dolphins defense for allowing a 71-yard touchdown run to Panthers back Christian McCaffrey, posting video of the run on Instagram with the caption: “RIght up the gut lol.”

“I just thought it was funny because, being in somewhere and then you do stuff like that,” Dolphins defensive tackle Jordan Phillips said Thursday, before biting his tongue so hard it nearly fell off. “… I’m just going to leave that alone. I’m going to let you guys interpret that however you want.”

The official NFL account posted Christian McCaffrey’s 71 yard TD vs the #Dolphins on Instagram.



Former #Dolphins DT Ndamukong Suh, who was released in the offseason, had something to say about that.... pic.twitter.com/aMPKkdtt3v — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) August 19, 2018

Our interpretation? That the remark was par for the course with the notoriously difficult Suh is.

“Yeah,” Phillips conceded. “It is what it is.”

Phillips was a bit more forthcoming when asked if the Dolphins’ remaining defensive tackles — Phillips, Davon Godchaux and Vincent Taylor all played with Suh a year ago — want to prove they are more than one guy.

“I’ve been trying to avoid this question, but there’s going to be a lot more D-tackles being talked about this year, and they’re coming from the Miami Dolphins,” he said.

Phillips has good days and bad with reporters, and Thursday was a good one.

The same can be said about his play on the field. He missed nearly two weeks with a strained shoulder, sapping the power he needed to play. While Adam Gase was non-committal about Phillips playing Saturday against the Ravens, he is on track to be ready for the opener.

So Phillips’ spirits were high when he came off the field Thursday. He seems to be in a better place in 2018, which is an important one for the fourth-year player.

Here’s why:

“Honestly, I haven’t been a part of — I don’t know how to say this. I’m trying to figure out how to put it,” Phillips said. “We haven’t always been the team family we are now. When you start getting stuff like that, it’s a whole different ballgame.

“We just have, everything’s going the way it’s going to. Everybody’s gelling well. We’re hanging out. Everything’s good.”

▪ Receiver Leonte Carroo is in serious danger of getting cut. He was already on the wrong side of the bubble before injuring his groin in practice Wednesday. He is unlikely to play against the Ravens.

▪ Also held out of practice Thursday: receiver DeVante Parker (finger), running back Kalen Ballage (concussion), center Jake Brendel (calf), defensive end William Hayes (hamstring), center Mike Hull (knee) and Trae Elston (shoulder). Hayes suffered a “pretty severe” hamstring early in camp, Dolphins coach Adam Gase said, but was seen running sprints off to the side Thursday.

▪ Ryan Tannehill practiced without a brace on his left knee Thursday — the first time he has gone without it in front of the media this camp. The reason: The Dolphins had a light workout with next to no risk of anyone accidentally falling on him. He will wear it in games.

