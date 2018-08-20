Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh believes the team has a shot to make the playoffs.
Ndamukong Suh thinks Miami Dolphins run play breakdown is funny

By Armando Salguero

August 20, 2018 10:15 AM

Ndamukong Suh thinks the Miami Dolphins giving up a 71-yard run in the preseason is funny.

More to the point, he obviously thinks the touchdown run by Christian McCaffrey that went between defensive end Cameron Wake and defensive tackle Akeem Spence in last week’s preseason loss to Carolina is worthy of a public “lol.”

That was Suh or someone with access to Suh’s Instagram account commenting on the NFL’s Instagram featuring the replay of McCaffrey’s run.

“Right up the Gut lol,” Suh posted.

Suh is the defensive tackle who was most expected to clog the middle of the Dolphins’ defensive line the last three seasons. It was his job until the Dolphins released Suh in March for mostly salary cap reasons. He’s now playing for the Los Angeles Rams.

The fact he’s checking out how his old team is faring without him is interesting in that it suggests Suh is a little hurt by his release or thinks his old squad failing without him is, well, funny.

And this is where the comedy stops and the facts begin:

In the three years Suh was with the Dolphins their run defense ranked 28th in 2015, 30th in 2016 and 14th last season. So, not exactly stellar when middle of the pack is your best showing.

Last year, with Suh playing 81 percent of the plays, the Carolina Panthers rushed for 294 yards against Miami. They had a 69 yard run. And a 43 yard run.

It wasn’t funny then.

It’s still not funny, Ndamukong.

Follow Armando Salguero on Twitter: @ArmandoSalguero

