Podcast: Why the Miami Dolphins are ‘not close’ to ready after training camp

The Miami Dolphins’ training camp portion of the preseason came to an end on Tuesday.

And the general consensus: The Dolphins still have work to do.

Miami Herald beat writers Armando Salguero and Adam H. Beasley break down the team after a little more than two weeks of practice and what could be in store in the final two-plus weeks of the preseason in our Dolphins in Depth podcast.





Among the topics discussed:

▪ How DeVante Parker has yet to live up to expectations.

▪ A preview of the team’s upcoming preseason game Friday against the Carolina Panthers.

▪ The mystery of the Dolphins defense, which looks great in practice but struggled in the preseason opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday.

