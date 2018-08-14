Broken finger sidelines Dolphins receiver DeVante Parker

Dolphins receiver DeVante Parker is out indefinitely with a broken right middle finger, according to a league source.

Parker is optimistic he will be ready for the Sept. 9 regular season opener against Tennessee, but coach Adam Gase said it was too soon to speculate on a timetable.

A source said he could miss four to six weeks.

“He cannot catch the ball right now,” Gase said, calling his status “week to week.”

Parker sustained the injury when Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard broke up a pass against him in practice on Sunday. He continued practicing with the injury on Sunday before being held out the past two days.

After sustaining a foot injury in college at Louisville, Parker has sustained other setbacks through his four-year career, including hamstring and ankle injuries.

But he has shown toughness, once playing a game against Baltimore with two broken ribs. He has missed six games in three seasons, including three last season.

Parker wasn’t thrown a pass in Miami’s preseason opener against Tampa Bay.

With Kenny Stills missing practice the past two days with an ankle injury, the Dolphins were without their starting boundary receivers.

Albert Wilson and Jakeem Grant took substantial boundary receiver snaps with the first team on Tuesday, with Danny Amendola working in the slot.

THIS AND THAT

Two Dolphins players entered the concussion protocol: tight end MarQueis Gray and rookie running back Kalen Ballage.

Gray had been working with Mike Gesicki when the first team uses two-tight end sets.

Ballage ran for 37 yards on 10 carries, with a fumble, in the preseason opener against Tampa Bay.

Both could miss Friday’s second preseason game at Carolina.

Gesicki continues to open with the starters in team drills. A.J. Derby replaced him with the first team on some team drills.





Center Jake Brendel (calf) and defensive lineman William Hayes (hamstring) also missed practice.

▪ Kenyan Drake said he was surprised that defensive lineman Gabe Wright was released on Monday, hours after Wright delivered an elbow to Drake, who wasn’t wearing a helmet.

“It was time for us to move on,” Gase said of Wright’s release, declining to elaborate.

▪ Tuesday marked the end of training camp, meaning no more practices are open to the public.

The biggest change?

“Guys can stay at home now instead of [staying in] the hotel,” Gase said.

The Dolphins will use the days leading up to the third preseason game (Aug. 25 home against Baltimore) as a regular-season run-through.

“Next week will have a different format,” Gase said. “We’ll be able to go through an actual mock game week and have a clean dry run. We’ve always had something to get in the way of that. Last year, practicing in Philadelphia week three, we were going through game plan with them” before the teams met.

▪ Starting middle linebacker Raekwon McMillan is hoping for improvement after Thursday’s nondescript performance against Baltimore, which included his first defensive game snaps as an NFL player.

“I learned that stuff happens fast in the NFL. It’s a fast game, a high speed game.,” he said. “When things aren’t rolling in our direction, you just have to find a way to flip the switch and turn it back around...The last game, I kind of was thinking a little bit but this game, I’m going out there and having fun.”

▪ Former Dolphins linebacker Zach Thomas was among those at practice.

