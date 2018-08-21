Ex-Dolphins’ Incognito arrested in Arizona after making threats at funeral home, report says

Former Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills offensive lineman Richie Incognito has reportedly run into trouble with the law once again.
This time, according to Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio, Incognito was arrested in Scottsdale, Arizona, on counts of disorderly conduct and making threats at a funeral home while making funeral arrangements for his father, who died over the weekend.
Florio reported that Incognito, 35, was “acting erratically” while making the arrangements and also made a gun gesture at one of the employees.
Incognito was placed on an involuntary psychiatric hold under the Baker Act back in May he threw a tennis ball and a weight at a person in a Boca Raton gym. According to a police report from that incident, Incognito told police that he thought he was being “followed, recorded and tracked by the government” while working out there, which ultimately sparked his paranoia.
That incident occurred two days after the Bills released Incognito from the reserved/retired list, which effectively made him a free agent and allowed him an opportunity to continue his NFL career.
Florio reported that people close to Incognito “have urged him to get the ongoing help he needs to avoid potentially threatening or troubling behavior.”
Incognito was a third-round pick in the 2005 draft by the St. Louis Rams and played 12 seasons in the league for the Rams (2005-2009), Bills (2009; 2015-2017) and Dolphins (2010-2013). He earned Pro Bowl recognition in 2012, 2015, 2016 and 2017.
