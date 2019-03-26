Here’s what Chris Bosh said just hours before having his jersey retired by Heat

Chris Bosh’s No. 1 jersey will be retired by the Heat in a halftime ceremony held during Tuesday’s game against the Magic at AmericanAirlines Arena.

Before his moment, Bosh spoke with reporters in a press conference held about an hour before tipoff. Here’s some of what the 11-time All-Star power forward had to say ...

On what it’s meant to be back around the Heat this season: “I’ve watched a few games and it’s kind of been cool being able to reconnect, being able to walk the old hallways and not have to actually get up early in the morning and listen to coach [Erik Spoelstra] lecture us on the rotations of the Miami Heat defense. It’s a grind, man. But it’s been great just to be able to be here and celebrate this moment.”

Bosh said he never thought he would be getting his jersey retired just a few years ago when he was fighting to get back on the court. “It was the furthest thing on my mind. I didn’t even think of retirement. ... For everything to happen so fast, it just shows you how things can change. I’m humbled. I’m grateful for the experience that I’ve had here and in the league as a whole. I have a different mindset now because although we all do something and we get to experience things, you have to cherish it because you never know when it’s going to stop.”

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to the Miami Herald

Bosh said he’s “100 percent at peace” with the fact he’s played his final NBA game. “I’ve been at peace for a while. I knew I didn’t want to play basketball because I was just thinking about things you have to go through with your body. Looking at these young guys now and teams shooting 90 something shots per game, I don’t want to get in shape for that. Spo talking about body fat again for another day, it’s like, ‘Nah, I’ll be alright.’ But seriously, just kind of going through my process and understanding that there are other things outside of basketball and my family needing me. That was what was most important.”

There are still times Bosh thinks about what the Heat could have accomplished if his playing career wouldn’t have abruptly ended because of blood clots. “Every day. But it makes me work harder for other things. We always go through what if. For me, I was very excited the last year that I played. I felt like we had a damn good team. I felt like with our style of play, we could have competed for an NBA championship. It was very important for me and my ego just to bring that team to prominence. We didn’t get that chance, I didn’t get that chance. But it’s kind of like a bittersweet thing for me when I think about that because you have to move on from what ifs. You can’t always live like that.”

Does Bosh think he was underrated as a player?: “Of course I was underrated. But I think that was a part of it. I wasn’t able to have that playoff experience early. I was trying, and I wasn’t able to have that same exposure that normal NBA players get because I was on the only team outside of the USA. It’s different, and you find yourself always trying to vie for attention saying, ‘Hey, man, I’m really good too.’ That’s how I felt all the time. By the time I got here, I was kind of a known unknown, and then I had to change my game. ... But I like it like that because people need to do their homework. Just do your homework. If you’re a historian of the game and understand the game, then you know.”

This story will be updated after the halftime ceremony ...