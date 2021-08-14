Observations from Heat’s summer league loss to Hawks, as Strus, Yurtseven and Jarreau shine

The Miami Heat fell to the Atlanta Hawks 94-90 on Saturday as part of Las Vegas Summer League. It marked the Heat’s second consecutive loss after winning its first four summer games, dating back to the California Classic in Sacramento.

The Heat is 2-2 in Las Vegas. Here are some observations from the Heat’s loss to the Hawks in Las Vegas:

▪ The Heat used a starting lineup of Omer Yurtseven, Max Strus, KZ Okpala, DeJon Jarreau and D.J. Stewart Jr.

▪ Yurtseven, 23, turned in another big summer league performance with 21 points on 8-of-17 shooting from the field and 1-of-3 shooting on threes, seven rebounds, four assists and one block.

During his impressive summer league run with the Heat, the 7-footer has averaged 22.4 points on 50.6 percent shooting from the field and 8-of-22 (36.4 percent) shooting from three-point range, 11.2 rebounds and 2.4 blocks in the five games he has played in.

How good has Yurtseven been? He opened summer league as a free agent and will end it with an NBA contract after recently signing with the Heat.

▪ Strus put together another efficient summer league performance on Saturday, finishing with 24 points while shooting 9 of 18 from the field and 6 of 13 on threes, three rebounds, four assists and two steals.

Strus, who spent last season as one of the Heat’s two-way contract players and was signed to a standard NBA contract this offseason, has scored 24 or more points in three of the five summer league games he has played in this year.

▪ Jarreau continued his strong showing in Las Vegas, with a near triple-double performance that included 14 points on 4-of-6 shooting, eight rebounds, nine assists and three steals on Saturday.

The undrafted Houston guard has averaged 11.5 points while shooting 48.5 percent from the field and 3 of 8 on threes, 5.8 rebounds, 6.8 assists and 1.8 steals in four games at Las Vegas Summer League. He did not play in the Heat’s two summer league games in Sacramento because of a thigh contusion

Jarreau is one of the guards on the summer league roster competing for a two-way contract spot with the Heat. Both of Miami’s two-way slots are open after last season’s two-way contract players, Strus and Gabe Vincent, were recently promoted to standard NBA contracts for next season.

▪ Okpala’s summer league struggles on the offensive end continued Saturday. The 22-year-old forward finished with six points on 2-of-7 shooting from the field and 2-of-5 shooting on threes, six rebounds and two assists.

Okpala, who is entering his third NBA season, has totaled 25 points on an inefficient 8-of-34 (23.5 percent) shooting from the field and 4-of-17 (23.5 percent) shooting from three-point range, 27 rebounds and seven assists in four summer league games.

Okpala has averaged 2.4 points on 38.6 percent shooting from the field and 23.5 percent shooting on threes, 1.7 rebounds and 0.5 assists in 42 regular-season games during the first two seasons of his NBA career. He’s entering the final season of a three-year, $4.2 million contract he signed prior to his rookie year in 2019.

▪ Heat guards Marcus Garrett and Vincent were held out Saturday.

Garrett missed Saturday’s contest because of an illness, which also forced him exit Friday’s loss to the Utah Jazz after just seven minutes of court time. Garrett is one of the Heat’s top candidates for a two-way contract, as he averaged 11 points on 17-of-26 (65.4 percent) shooting from the field and 3-of-7 (42.9 percent) shooting on threes, 5.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 3.3 steals and 0.8 blocks in his first four summer games with the Heat before the illness forced him out.

Vincent, who is one of four players on the Heat’s summer league team with a guaranteed NBA contract for next season, has not played in a summer league game this year after recently returning from Tokyo, where he represented Nigeria in the Olympics. He’s with the team in Las Vegas, but is not expected to get in any summer league game action.

▪ Heat coach Erik Spoelstra was again in attendance to watch Saturday’s summer league matchup against the Hawks in Las Vegas. Spoelstra was also at Friday’s game against the Jazz.

▪ Saturday marked the Heat’s fourth game at Las Vegas Summer League.

With each team scheduled to play five games, the Heat will play its fifth game to close summer league on Tuesday. The game time will be announced soon, as it will be “determined by various factors, including team rivalries, broadcast interest and other scheduling considerations (e.g., timing of back-to-backs),” according to the NBA.

The top two teams in the Las Vegas Summer League standings qualify for Tuesday night’s championship game, with the other 28 teams playing consolation games on either Monday or Tuesday to cap off summer league action.