Observations and notes from the Miami Heat’s first summer league loss of the year

The Miami Heat fell 84-65 to the Utah Jazz on Friday at Cox Pavilion as part of Las Vegas Summer League. It marked the Heat’s first loss of summer league after winning its first four games, dating back to the California Classic in Sacramento.

Here are some observations from the Heat’s loss to the Jazz in Las Vegas:

▪ The Heat used a starting lineup of Omer Yurtseven, Max Strus, KZ Okpala, DeJon Jarreau and Marcus Garrett for the second consecutive summer league game.

This starting five makes sense, considering Yurtseven, Strus and Okpala are on standard deals for next season and will be on the Heat’s roster. Also, Jarreau and Garrett appear to be Miami’s top two-way contract candidates.

▪ Strus followed up Wednesday’s 32-point performance with 14 points while shooting 4 of 15 from the field and 2 of 6 on threes, seven rebounds and two assists in 29 minutes on Friday.

▪ It’s evident that Yurtseven is a skilled offensive player. He can score at all three levels as a 23-year-old 7-footer, which is one of the big reasons the Heat recently signed him to a standard NBA contract.

But Yurtseven has also flashed potential on the defensive end, especially as a rim protector. After blocking four shots in Wednesday’s double-overtime win over the Memphis Grizzlies, Yurtseven’s ability to track the ball was again on display with three blocks on Friday.

Yurtseven also recorded a team-high 16 points on 6-of-14 shooting from the field and 1-of-2 shooting on threes, 11 rebounds and three steals against the Jazz.

In the four summer league games Yurtseven has played in with the Heat this year, he has averaged 22.8 points on 51.4 percent shooting from the field and 36.8 percent shooting on threes, 12.3 rebounds and 2.8 blocks.

▪ Okpala’s offensive struggles continued in Las Vegas, as he finished Friday’s loss with five points on 1-of-6 shooting from the field, 0-of-2 shooting on threes and 3-of-6 shooting from the foul line, two rebounds, one assist and one steal in 25 minutes.

In three summer league games, Okpala has totaled 19 points on 6-of-27 (22.2 percent) shooting from the field and 2-of-12 (16.7 percent) shooting from three-point range, 21 rebounds and five assists.

Okpala, 22, is entering the final season of a three-year, $4.2 million contract he signed prior to his rookie season in 2019.

▪ Jarreau did not play in the Heat’s two summer league games in Sacramento because of a thigh contusion, but he has been a bright spot in Las Vegas.

The undrafted Houston guard finished Friday’s loss with 12 points while shooting 5 of 12 from the field and 1 of 3 on threes, five rebounds and four assists.

Jarreau, 23, was named the American Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Year and was voted to the All-American Athletic Conference Second Team last season.

▪ Garrett, who has been impressive defensively during summer league, exited Friday’s game early because of an illness and did not return. He logged just seven minutes of action before leaving the contest.

▪ Heat coach Erik Spoelstra made his first Las Vegas Summer League appearance Friday at the Heat’s game against the Jazz. Also, Heat center Bam Adebayo and forward Udonis Haslem sat together at the end of the team’s bench for the second straight game.

▪ Heat guard Gabe Vincent again was held out Friday. He has not played in a summer league game this year and is unlikely to get any summer league game action in after recently returning from Tokyo, where he represented Nigeria in the Olympics.

Vincent, who is one of four players on the Heat’s summer league team with a guaranteed NBA contract for next season, is with the team in Las Vegas.

▪ The Heat will play five games as part of Las Vegas Summer League, with Friday’s contest marking the third. Next up is a matchup against the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday at 4 p.m. (ESPN2).

Friday’s loss dropped the Heat to 2-1 in Las Vegas and likely ended any hope it had of qualifying for Tuesday’s summer league championship game.