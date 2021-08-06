Heat signing day updates: Andre Iguodala back with Warriors

It will be a busy day around the NBA, as the league’s moratorium period ended at noon today.

That means teams can now begin formally signing free agents, trades can become official, rookie-scale and veteran contracts can be extended and the clock on offer sheets extended to restricted free agents is allowed to begin.

That also means it’s going to be an eventful day at AmericanAirlines Arena, with the Heat expected to make most of its own free agent signings official. So far in free agency, the Heat has added Kyle Lowry, P.J. Tucker and Markieff Morris, and retained Duncan Robinson, Dewayne Dedmon, Victor Oladipo, Max Strus and Gabe Vincent.

The Heat can also now formally sign Jimmy Butler to a maximum four-year extension.

Updates will be posted here throughout the day:

1:30 p.m.: Veteran forward Andre Iguodala has decided to return to the Golden State Warriors on a one-year, minimum deal, according to multiple reports. Iguodala, 37, became an unrestricted free agent when the Heat declined the $15 million team option in his contract last weekend.

“Who would have thought I’d have the opportunity to go back to the place where I was able to have, whatever you want to call it, legacy years, in terms of the accomplishments, winning multiple championships, the relationships that I was able to build with some of my closest friends and teammates?” Iguodala said to the New York Times. “The relationship with the fans, the relationship with the Bay, the opportunity to end it here, was just something special.”

There are just two players from the Heat’s season-ending roster who remain free agents: Udonis Haslem and Omer Yurtseven. The expectation is that Haslem will again return to play at the veteran minimum next season.