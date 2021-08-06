Miami Heat agrees to deal with summer revelation Omer Yurtseven

Center Omer Yurtseven, a summer revelation of the Miami Heat’s development program, agreed to a two-year deal with the Heat on Friday afternoon.

According to a team source, Yurtseven’s deal is a standard contract - not a two-way contract - worth $3.5 million over two seasons.

Yurtseven took the Heat’s deal instead of offers from multiple other teams.

Agent Keith Glass received several phone calls from other teams in the wake of Yurtseven’s two impressive games in the California Summer League in Sacramento.

The 7-0 center had 27 points and 19 rebounds in Tuesday’s opener against the Lakers and followed that on Wednesday with 25 points on 9-of-17 shooting from the field and 2-of-4 shooting on threes, eight rebounds and three blocks against Golden State.

“We’re thrilled,” Glass said of the deal with Miami. “It was an interesting week. Omer played his way into this. He deserves it. I’m thrilled for him. I’m thrilled for the Heat. It was fair deal. It is not a coincidence that Miami discovers, then nurtures, then reaps rewards of guys other teams don’t seem to get.”

Yurtseven, a skilled shooting big man, spent one day under contract with Oklahoma City last December. He spent part of last season in the G League before joining the Heat in May.

Glass, a longtime agent, said Thursday: “After I made 300 phone calls on behalf of Omer, they were the only ones that stepped up to the plate and there’s a value to that. We do feel a certain appreciation toward the Heat and on a practical level, we’ve seen what they’ve been able to do [developing young players]. He’s unique in that he’s 7 feet and has a skill set that’s not normal.”

Yurtseven traveled with the Heat to Las Vegas on Wednesday night. The Heat will play at least five games in the Las Vegas Summer League, beginning at 10 p.m. Sunday against Denver on NBA TV.

Yurtseven’s deal gives the Heat 13 players under contract. If Udonis Haslem returns to the Heat - which many expect - that would be a 14th.

Sports Pass is your ticket to Miami sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Miami area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

Teams can keep up to 15 players (plus two players on two-way contracts) but are not required to keep more than 14.

The Heat is now right at the luxury tax line and $6.4 million below the $143 million hard cap under which it must operate for all of next season.

The Heat still has available a $3.6 million bi-annual exception but could save it to see if an interesting buyout option emerges during the season. Miami also has $2 million level of its $9.5 million mid-level exception.