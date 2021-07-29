Podcast: A Heat draft, free agency primer. Also, Team USA and Bam Adebayo update from Tokyo

The NBA Finals just ended last week, and the busiest time of the NBA offseason is already here.

On the latest episode of the Heat Check podcast, David Wilson and Anthony Chiang, the Miami Herald’s Heat beat writer, previewed the NBA Draft and free agency. The NBA Draft is Thursday night and free agency opens on Monday.

The Heat is one of four teams without a pick in this year’s draft. Will and should Miami find a way to acquire a selection? Wilson also named a few potential undrafted prospects who he believes the Heat should pursue.

While the draft could pass without a Heat selection, Miami is expected to be active in free agency. There are 12 players from the Heat’s season-ending roster who could become free agents this summer, with just five players who currently have guaranteed salaries for next season: Jimmy Butler ($36 million), Bam Adebayo ($28.1 million), Tyler Herro ($4 million), Precious Achiuwa ($2.7 million) and KZ Okpala ($1.8 million).

What will the Heat’s roster look like next season? It could look very different or the front office could decide to use Bird rights to bring back most of last season’s group. Chiang and Wilson went through the different possibilities.

Oh, the Olympics are also underway, and there isn’t an NBA team with more players from its season-ending roster participating in Tokyo than the Heat. Adebayo is representing Team USA, and Achiuwa, Okpala and Gabe Vincent are playing for Nigeria.

Associated Press NBA writer Tim Reynolds joined us from Tokyo to discuss how he’s dealing with the 13-hour time difference, new food he has discovered, and of course Adebayo and Team USA.

As always, continue to rate, review and subscribe.