Podcast: An interview with Steve Stowe on Miami Heat’s efforts for Surfside and more

The Miami Herald’s Heat Check podcast is usually all about basketball, but this week’s episode began and ended with a much more serious and important conversation.

With Associated Press NBA writer Tim Reynolds filling in for usual host David Wilson, Miami Herald Heat beat reporter Anthony Chiang and Reynolds began this edition of the podcast by sharing their thoughts and personal feelings on the tragic collapse of the Champlain Towers South condo in Surfside.

Steve Stowe, the vice president and executive director of the Miami Heat Charitable Fund, also joined the podcast to speak about the Heat’s efforts in helping those impacted by the catastrophic collapse.

The Heat, the Miami Heat Charitable Fund, The Coral Gables Community Foundation, The Key Biscayne Community Foundation and The Miami Foundation began a hardship fund for those impacted by the Surfside building collapse. More than $2 million from more than 10,000 individual donors has already been raised, according to the Heat.

To donate to the fund, visit supportsurfside.org.

Heat guard Tyler Herro, assistant coaches Chris Quinn and Eric Glass and other team representatives visited first responders near the site in Surfside last week just hours after the collapse to drop off cases of bottled water, snacks and meals.

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra, assistant coach Octavio De La Grana and Steve Stowe, the vice president and executive director of the Miami Heat Charitable Fund, meet with Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava this week near the site of the tragic collapse of the Champlain Towers South condo in Surfside. Courtesy of the Miami Heat

Also, Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra and assistant coach Octavio De La Grana attended a community vigil on Monday night in Surfside. And Heat forward and Miami native Udonis Haslem visited the memorial fence near the partially collapsed building on Wednesday afternoon to leave flowers and pay his respects.

Also, in this week’s episode:

▪ How will the Olympic experience help Heat center Bam Adebayo? Team USA is scheduled to begin its men’s training camp in Las Vegas on July 6.

▪ Spoelstra will serve as the head coach of the 2021 USA Select Team. What does this mean for Spoelstra’s future in the Team USA program?

▪ Will Herro be joining Spoelstra as part of the select team?

▪ The podcast’s new offseason segment “Whale Hunting,” where a high-profile player who could be available via trade or free agency this summer is the center of conversation. This week’s player: Portland’s Damian Lillard.

