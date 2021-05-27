Podcast: What happened in the first two games? And how Heat can rally in series vs. Bucks

The Miami Heat barely lost on its way to the NBA Finals last postseason, but it’s still looking for its first playoff win this year.

The sixth-seeded Heat faces an 0-2 hole in its first-round series against the third-seeded Milwaukee Bucks, with Game 3 set for Thursday at AmericanAirlines Arena (7:30 p.m., Bally Sports Sun and TNT).

With Associated Press NBA writer Tim Reynolds again filling in for usual host David Wilson in this week’s episode of the Heat Check podcast, Miami Herald Heat beat reporter Anthony Chiang and Reynolds broke down the first two games of the series and what the Heat needs to do better to bounce back.

How can Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler get on track? Will returning to a nearly full AmericanAirlines Arena help? Are Heat lineup changes coming? Chiang and Reynolds went through those questions and much more.

Listen to this week’s episode below. And please continue to subscribe, rate and review the podcast.