National pundits assess Heat’s playoff predicament: ‘Enough is enough of this nonsense’

Down 0-2 to the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round of the NBA playoffs, the Heat isn’t fighting only for its playoff survival.

It’s also fighting for its good name.

Because for some, a quick playoff elimination — fairly or unfairly — assuredly would diminish how this early decade Heat group will be remembered historically.

For skeptics, last year’s Finals run won’t get the credit it warrants if the Heat exits meekly in the coming days.

“Maybe,” TNT’s Charles Barkley said early Tuesday morning, “those boys from Miami can only play in the bubble.”

Gentlemanly Ernie Johnson quickly responded: “Don’t say that.”

Barkley then repeated what he said a few weeks ago of the Heat: “They’re ballroom dancers” — a reference to the Heat thriving in an antiseptic, ballroom-type atmosphere inside the Disney campus.

On Tuesday, TNT’s Shaquille O’Neal and ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith both implored Jimmy Butler to take a more aggressive bent.

O’Neal said it in soothing tones, while Smith opted for his usual over-the-top theatrics.

O’Neal, predicting the Heat will tie the series, said: “If I was on the team with Jimmy Butler, I would have to call him in and say ‘I need you to be more selfish.’ He’s very unselfish, but I need my No. 1 guy taking more than 10 shots, especially when we’re down 0-1.

“Bam has to step up. A lot of times when Bam catches the ball, he’s just trying to run the play. He has to take one or two dribbles, collapse the defense and then kick it out. I understand you’re a disciplined team and you want to run plays, but sometimes you have to be super selfish for your team to win.”

Smith, in considerably louder tones, said: “I’m going to blame [Butler] for [Game 2]. Enough is enough of this nonsense. This brother is as real as it gets. He’s a roughrider. He’s a star in this league. I believe in him. He shot 4 for 22 in Game 1. He shot 4 for 10 last night. It has to stop!

“You’re the star! You’re the face of the franchise! Enough of this! Jimmy Butler has to show up and be Jimmy Butler. Enough of this passive stuff. Enough of this fitting in. You’re a star; you might not be a superstar. Enough of this 4 for 22 and 4 for 10!

“You’re Jimmy freakin’ Butler! Enough is enough! Stop playing! Take over!

“Stars make up for what the rest of the team is lacking to some degree. Take over! Stop with the passiveness! It is yours! It’s yours! You Mr. South Beach Now! They ain’t gonna call it Wade County because Wade County is reserved for a very, very special man, and that happens to be the part-owner of the Utah Jazz, which is another story for another day.

“But the bottom line is, it’s your town! Take over! Period! No. 1 option! No passiveness!”

Smith and his “First Take” sparring partner, Max Kellerman, both questioned Heat coach Erik Spoelstra for playing Tyler Herro only 17 minutes in Game 2.

A few days after ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski said Kawhi Leonard is expected to re-sign with the Clippers in free agency this summer, Smith said: “Kawhi Leonard might come [to Miami] because, undercover-wise, his relationship with Jimmy Butler is pretty damn good.”

Meanwhile, ESPN’s Michael Wilbon and Tony Kornheiser took a more measured stance on the Heat.

“Betting against Miami,” Wilbon said, “is also betting against Pat Riley, that Laker/Knicks/Heat way they have about them. It looks more about Milwaukee [than the Heat]. They look tougher, stronger, smarter.”

Kornheiser, on their popular “Pardon The Interruption” show, said: “I’m not counting out Miami. They have nothing to prove. They went to the Finals last year. It looks like Milwaukee learned a lesson losing to this team in the playoffs and is applying what they learned.”