A close game throughout, but Bucks come away with overtime win over Heat in Game 1

The Miami Heat and Milwaukee Bucks spent the days leading up to their first-round playoff series insisting that last postseason’s matchup had nothing to do with what was about to happen.

Well, this playoff series already has a different feel.

Last year? The then-fifth-seeded Heat eliminated the then-top-seeded Bucks in a 4-1 second-round upset in the Walt Disney World bubble. Miami won the first three games of that series.

This year? The third-seeded Bucks pulled ahead 1-0 in their first-round series against the sixth-seeded Heat, escaping with a narrow 109-107 overtime victory in an ultra-competitive Game 1 at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee on Saturday afternoon.

Game 2 of the series is Monday at 7:30 p.m. at Fiserv Forum (Bally Sports Sun, TNT).

It was a close game throughout, with 17 lead changes and six ties. The fourth quarter included eight lead changes and six ties alone.

But with the score tied at 107 in overtime, Bucks forward Khris Middleton hit a game-winning fadeaway jumper over Duncan Robinson to put Milwaukee ahead by two points with 0.5 seconds left in the extra period.

With little time left on the clock, Bucks guard Jrue Holiday blocked a rushed three-point attempt from Heat star Jimmy Butler as the overtime buzzer sounded.

In regulation, it was the Heat that made the final shot.

Two-time reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo made two of his final four free throws of the fourth quarter to put the Bucks ahead by two points with nine seconds left in the fourth quarter. But Butler forced overtime, as he drove right past Antetokounmpo for a game-tying layup over the outstretched hands of Bucks 7-footer Brook Lopez at the fourth-quarter buzzer.

Miami lost despite outscoring Milwaukee 60-15 from three-point range. While the Heat shot 20 of 50 from deep, the Bucks finished just 5 of 31 on threes.

But Milwaukee made up for its cold outside shooting by outscoring Miami 56-24 in the paint.

Antetokounmpo finished with 26 points on 10-of-27 shooting, 18 rebounds and five assists. Middleton scored a game-high 27 points on 10-of-22 shooting, including the game-winner.

The Heat’s two stars Bam Adebayo and Butler could not find an offensive rhythm, as they combined for 26 points on 8-of-37 shooting. Adebayo recorded nine points on 4-of-15 shooting, 12 rebounds and five assists in 41 minutes, and Butler finished 17 points on 4-of-22 shooting, 10 rebounds and eight assists in 46 minutes.

Heat veteran Goran Dragic scored a team-high 25 points. Duncan Robinson totaled 24 points on 7-of-13 shooting on threes.

After five days off between their regular-season finales and Saturday’s playoff opener, both teams showed some rust throughout the game.

Milwaukee shot 34.6 percent from the field and 1 of 12 on threes and Miami shot 38.5 percent from the field and 4 of 13 on threes in the opening period. But the Heat managed to outscore the Bucks, 24-22, in the first quarter.

Milwaukee responded by outscoring Miami 20-4 in the paint in the second quarter to enter halftime with a 53-50 advantage before the two traded blows dows down the stretch.

The Heat is now faced with overcoming a 1-0 hole in the first round. On the way to the NBA Finals last season in the Walt Disney World bubble, Miami did not suffer its first playoff defeat until its eighth game of the postseason — a Game 4 loss to Milwaukee in the second round.