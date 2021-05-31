Heat’s Duncan Robinson on what he’ll look for as free agent, and Udonis Haslem on his future

Since signing with the Miami Heat as an undrafted free agent out of Michigan in 2018, Duncan Robinson’s focus has been on continuously developing his game.

Robinson has done that, quickly earning the reputation as one of the NBA’s top shooters after spending most of his rookie season in the G League. In the last two regular seasons combined, only Sacramento’s Buddy Hield (553) and Portland’s Damian Lillard (545) have totaled more made threes than Robinson (520).

But Robinson will soon shift his focus to the business side of the NBA. Robinson, who turned 27 in April, is set to become a restricted free agent this summer.

“Just trying to get all the information possible so I can make the best decision possible,” Robinson said Monday afternoon when asked to look ahead at free agency, as the Heat held exit interviews at AmericanAirlines Arena after it was swept out of the first round of the playoffs. “In terms of the different factors that contribute, all of them do to some extent. First and foremost, the fit. A place where I can really feel comfortable. Winning is obviously a priority for me, as well. Then of course, it’s also a business and there’s an opportunity to make money to take care of the people I love the most. That’s also a priority, as well. Any place that can offer all of those is a destination that I would be excited about.”

The Heat will have the right to match any offer Robinson receives from other teams, assuming Miami extends a qualifying offer as expected. His 2021-22 cap hit for the Heat will be modest (about $4.7 million), but his salary easily could top $15 million per season after playing on a $1.7 million salary this past season.

Comparable players such as Brooklyn Nets sharpshooter Joe Harris signed a four-year, $75 million contract and Washington Wizards three-point specialist Davis Bertans signed a five-year, $80 million as free agents last offseason.

“Obviously, I’ve had an incredible experience here and love this organization for many different reasons. So yeah, we’ll see,” Robinson said of the Heat. “For the most part, I haven’t really shifted my focus toward that just yet. But the next weeks, months, it will be mostly just about gathering information and trying to make the best decision possible.”

Robinson was the only Heat player to appear in all 72 games this regular season. He closed the regular season with the fourth-most made threes in the NBA at 250 behind Lillard (275), Hield (282) and Golden State’s Stephen Curry (337), and shot 40.8 percent on 8.5 three-point attempts per game.

This comes after Robinson set a Heat record for threes made (270) in a single season in 2019-20, while also joining Curry as the only two players in league history to finish a season with 270 or more made threes while shooting better than 44 percent from deep.

But shots didn’t fall in for Robinson at the same rate this postseason. After scoring 24 points on 7-of-13 shooting from deep in Game 1 of the Heat’s first-round series against the Bucks, he totaled 17 points on 3-of-14 shooting on threes in the next three games of the sweep.

“I’m a strong believer that my best basketball for sure is still ahead of me and I really believe that,” Robinson said. “I think that I can continue to improve my game and expand on it. It starts really in the offseason and coming back a different player next year. So my biggest takeaway is there’s a lot of growth still to be made.”

HASLEM UNDECIDED ON 19TH SEASON

Heat team captain and forward Udonis Haslem remains undecided on whether he’ll return for a 19th NBA season.

“To be honest with you, basketball is the last thing on my priority list right now,” Haslem said Monday. “Our season is over. It’s been the first thing on my priority list for so long obviously throughout the season. So the season is over right now. I haven’t thought about basketball. I haven’t thought about next year. I haven’t thought about anything. I’ve thought about my kids, an opportunity to get a chance to see them play. I’m thinking about my wife, thinking about business.

“Obviously, me and [coach Erik Spoelstra] have time to have our conversations and we’ll make our decision from there.”

Haslem, who turns 41 on June 9, played in one game this past season. He finished with four points, one rebound, a drawn charge, and two technicals that led to an ejection after just three minutes of playing time in the Heat’s win over the Philadelphia 76ers on May 13.

“It was an exciting two or four minutes that I had,” Haslem said with a smile. “Based on that, I deserve the max.”

Haslem has played less of an on-court role and more of a leadership role in recent seasons. He has played in 29 games since the start of the 2017-18 season.

“What people don’t understand is Spo doesn’t praise me and these guys don’t listen to me just because I show up every day,” Haslem said. “I roll up my sleeves and I’m in the trenches and I get it done every day. ... I don’t have an offseason. I’m 40 years old. If I take an offseason, I might as well retire. So I don’t have an offseason. Straight from the season, I’m going back into the gym, I’m calling Bam [Adebayo], his [expletive] is coming with me. I’m calling Precious [Achiuwa], he’s coming with me. I spend time with these guys’ family. This is a 24-hour job. This is a lifestyle for me. It’s earned. Everything Spo gives me, it’s earned.”

Haslem said he’ll return to the gym on Tuesday.

“This is my life. It’s a lifestyle for me. I am 40,” he said. “I don’t have the ability to take off as much time as those young guys have.”

Haslem again made clear he has no interest in coaching whenever his playing career comes to an end. He implied ownership would interest him.