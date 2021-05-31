Live blog: Miami Heat players discuss their futures in Monday sessions with media

In the wake of their first-round sweep at the hands of the Milwaukee Bucks, Miami Heat players were scheduled to speak with reporters after conducting exit interviews with Erik Spoelstra and Pat Riley and cleaning out their locker-room at AmericanAirlines Arena on Monday.

Players were not required to speak.

Here’s a live blog with highlights from players who chose to speak to the media. This will be continually updated:

1:20 p.m.: Small forward Max Strus, who had some good moments while on a two-way contract, said: “I showed I can play at this level. I’m able to defend multiple positions.

“My shooting ability; honestly I didn’t even shoot it that well. I’ve got to be a more consistent shooter and that comes with playing more consistent minutes. I’m not too worried about that. I showed I can put the ball in the basket. You look at Duncan [Robinson]. I think I can be like him. He shoots 40 percent from three... just adding everything to my arsenal, being able to shoot off any action.”

Strus shot 33.8 percent on threes: 50 for 148.

Strus said he doesn’t know if he will play in Summer League in August in Las Vegas: “I’m not afraid to compete. If that’s something we talk about doing, we’ll probably do it.”

1:10: Center Dewayne Dedmon, who will be an unrestricted free agent beginning Aug. 2, said: “I would hope to be back but that’s up to the people upstairs.”

Unless the Heat wants to give him part of its mid-level exception money or bi-annual exception, he might need to accept the $2.6 million veteran minimum.

Dedmon said a full offseason here “would help a lot. There are still plays I don’t really know. To have a preseason working with the team would do wonders.”

He said “I have the three-point shot in my game” but wants to work on “finishing around the basket.”

He said “the big man has always been needed in the league. You need a big presence whether it’s the skill set of Nikola Jokic or a [Rudy] Gobert....There’s always room for someone to come in and do the hard plays and make plays for other people.”

He said “there is room for” him and Bam Adebayo to play together, a combination Erik Spoelstra used sparingly.

1 p.m.: Rookie Precious Achiuwa said his jump shot “will be a big focus” for him this summer. “I’m going to put a lot of time into that and shoot the ball at a higher or better clip.”

He shot 33.3 percent on jump shots this season (9 for 27), according to basketballreference.com.

He played only 13 minutes alongside Adebayo this season, because Spoelstra likes one of his bigs to be a high-percentage or established three-point shooter to help with offensive spacing, and neither Adebayo nor Achiuwa is that.

But asked if he needs to improve his three-point shooting to make the case to play alongside Adebayo, Achiuwa declined to address that specifically, only reiterating the need to improve his jump shot.

He said he has talked about playing for the Nigerian National Team and it’s a “big opportunity” but hasn’t made a firm decision whether he will play for his country. If he does that, he likely would miss NBA Summer League in August in Las Vegas because Nigeria has qualified for the Olympic men’s basketball tournament.

“I didn’t get a summer league last year,” he said. “They [the Heat] allowed me to play through a lot of mistakes. Playing in summer league will help [shore] things up for me a little bit, understanding the NBA game, especially on the defensive side.”

But he declined to say whether he would opt for the Olympics over Summer League.

Check back throughout the day as more players speaks. This will be continually updated.