Podcast: Breaking down the Heat’s playoff rematch vs. Bucks and the matchup’s story lines

The NBA playoffs are here. Is the Miami Heat primed for another deep run?

The sixth-seeded Heat begins the postseason on Saturday afternoon with Game 1 of its first-round series against the third-seeded Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum. Miami eliminated Milwaukee in the second round of last year’s playoffs on its way to the NBA Finals.

With Associated Press NBA writer Tim Reynolds filling in for usual host David Wilson in this week’s episode of the Heat Check podcast, Miami Herald Heat beat reporter Anthony Chiang and Reynolds previewed the upcoming series between the Heat and Bucks and went through the storylines surrounding the playoff rematch.

What does the Heat need to do to win the series? What does Milwaukee need to do to eliminate Miami? Who is the most important Heat player in the series? Chiang and Reynolds went through those questions and more while breaking down the matchup.

But they couldn’t end the episode without revisiting Udonis Haslem’s legendary season debut last week. And of course, there was “The Florida Panthers minute” for some playoff hockey talk.