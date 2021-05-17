A few changes to the Heat fan experience at AA Arena to know for first round of playoffs

The Miami Heat fan experience at AmericanAirlines Arena will move a step closer to normal for the NBA playoffs, but most of the COVID-19 health and safety guidelines remain in place.

The Heat announced Monday that it is increasing capacity at AmericanAirlines Arena for its first-round playoff series against the Milwaukee Bucks to 8,600 or 43 percent of its usual capacity of 19,600. The arena was previously operating at a capacity of about 5,700.

In addition, the Heat announced Monday that fans at its downtown Miami arena will now be allowed to consume food and beverages while seated in their seats, or at any of the designated eating areas throughout the arena. But fans will still be prohibited from eating or drinking while walking or standing in the concourses, at concession stands or bars.

Previously, no food and beverages were allowed to be consumed in the arena bowl. The team notes that this change does not apply to any fans seated within 30 feet of the court.

Last month, the Heat eliminated the use of vaccinated-only sections and COVID-19-sniffing dogs for home games.

The rest of the COVID-19 health and safety guidelines remain in place for games at AmericanAirlines Arena. That includes a strict masking policy for all fans not actively eating or drinking, physical distancing and hand sanitizing stations spread out throughout the building.

The Heat has already begun playoff ticket sales to season-ticket holders, and individual tickets for the first round of the playoffs will go on sale to the general public Wednesday at 2 p.m. at Heat.com, Ticketmaster.com, and all Ticketmaster outlets.

The Bucks recently announced that they would be increasing capacity at Fiserv Forum from about 3,300 (18 percent capacity) to 9,000 (50 percent capacity) beginning with their first-round series against the Heat.

The sixth-seeded Heat’s best-of-7 first-round series against the third-seeded Bucks will begin either Saturday or Sunday at Fiserv Forum, with the schedule yet to be released.

The first two games will be played in Milwaukee before the series moves to AmericanAirlines Arena for Games 3 and 4. If necessary, Games 5 and 7 will be played at Fiserv Forum and Game 6 will take place at AmericanAirlines Arena.

For more information on what to expect while attending Heat games at AmericanAirlines Arena, visit Heat.com/FanSafety.