Heat to enter playoffs as East’s No. 6 seed, will face either Bucks or Nets in first round

The Miami Heat’s road back to the NBA Finals just got tougher.

With the New York Knicks holding on to defeat the Boston Celtics 96-92 at Madison Square Garden on Sunday afternoon, the Heat is now locked into sixth place in the Eastern Conference standings. Regardless of the result of the Heat’s regular-season finale against the Detroit Pistons on Sunday night, the defending Eastern Conference champion will enter the playoffs as the sixth seed.

In addition, the Knicks clinched fourth place and the Atlanta Hawks are now locked into fifth place in the East.

This means the Heat will open the postseason on the road against the East’s third-place team, which will be either the Brooklyn Nets or Milwaukee Bucks. Miami’s first-round opponent will be determined Sunday night.

This also means that moving up to the fifth spot is no longer a possibility for the Heat, which will now match up against one of the top three teams in the East rather than facing the Hawks to open the playoffs.

The Heat will have at least five days off between its regular-season finale on Sunday and the start of its playoff run on either May 22 or 23.

If the Nets defeat the Cleveland Cavaliers (scheduled to start Sunday at 7 p.m.), Brooklyn will clinch the second seed and Milwaukee will finish as the third seed. In this scenario, the Heat would match up against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks in the first round of the playoffs.

If the Nets lose to the Cavaliers and the Bucks earn a win over the Chicago Bulls (scheduled to start Sunday at 9 p.m.), Milwaukee would close the regular season in second place and Brooklyn would enter the postseason as the third seed. In this scenario, the Heat would face Kevin Durant, James Harden, Kyrie Irving and the Nets to open the playoffs.

The Heat finished 1-2 against the Nets this season. Miami’s only victory over Brooklyn came when Bam Adebayo hit a game-winning jumper at the final buzzer to lift the Heat to a 109-107 win at AmericanAirlines Arena on April 18.

The Heat also finished 1-2 against the Bucks this season. Miami, playing without Jimmy Butler, fell to the Bucks 122-108 at Fiserv Forum on Saturday.

Butler did not play in any of the Heat’s six games against the Nets and Bucks this season because of injuries and his time in the league’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols, so too much shouldn’t be taken away from the teams’ regular-season matchups. Butler is averaging team-highs in points, assists and steals this season.

The fifth-seeded Heat eliminated the top-seeded Bucks in the second round of the playoffs in five games last season in the Walt Disney World bubble. Miami’s upset over Milwaukee last postseason will be a big storyline surrounding their series if they face off in the first round this year.

By finishing in sixth place, the Heat’s path back to the NBA Finals could include the top three teams in the East. The winner of the No. 3 vs. No. 6 series faces the winner of the No. 2 vs. No. 7 series, with the top-seeded Philadelphia 76ers on the other side of the bracket as a potential opponent in the Eastern Conference finals.

INJURY REPORT

With the Heat locked into sixth place, Sunday’s regular-season finale against the Pistons holds very little importance. So it would not be surprising if Miami’s rotation players log limited minutes, if any at all, against Detroit.

Butler has already been ruled out for the second straight game because of lower back tightness, but he’s expected to be fine for the start of the playoffs. In addition, guard Goran Dragic is listed as questionable because of lower back/right knee injury recovery.

Victor Oladipo (right knee surgery) and recently signed Omer Yurtseven are not with the Heat on the trip.

The Pistons, which enter with the second-worst record in the NBA, have nine players on their injury report for Sunday’s game.

Sekou Doumbouya (personal reasons), Wayne Ellington (calf), Jerami Grant (knee), Rodney McGruder (elbow), Dennis Smith Jr. (knee) and Isaiah Stewart (personal reasons) have been ruled out for Detroit. Frank Jackson (ankle) and Deividas Sirvydis (tibia contusion) are both doubtful, and Cory Joseph (ankle) is questionable.